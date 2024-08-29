This 4-pack of Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers is back at $60 (Reg $100, $15 ea.)

Update: This deal sold out quite quickly but is now live once again at Woot. Details below in original post.

We are now seeing one of the best prices to date on the Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers. While we did see them hit the $20 mark for singles over the last few weeks, Woot is now offering a 4-pack down at $59.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $100 and currently on sale at $76 via Amazon, this is 40% off the MSRP and the lowest price we can find. This deal also comes in at $10 under the previous 4-pack mention and $5 below the best price we have tracked on Amazon for this bundle – you’re looking at $15 per tracker here.

This 4-pack includes two black trackers and two in the white colorway. For further comparison, Amazon is now selling the singles starting at $27 a pop and the first deal we are tracking on Pebblebee’s Clip Google Find My AirTag competitor is sitting at over $25.

While they are made specifically for Samsung Galaxy handset users without access to the Google Find My network, the SmartTag 2 item trackers deliver a solid experience with ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity and an IP67 water-resistance, not to mention up to 700 days of battery and a clip-able design. And at $15 each, it’s hard to go wrong here if you’re already invested in the Galaxy ecosystem.

Our internal testing still shows Apple’s AirTag and the SmartTag 2 at the top of the pile for the best item trackers out there at this point – we sent a bunch of them through the mail to find out which tracking network worked best and for how long, check it out.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features:

The redesigned Galaxy SmartTag2 is made so you can keep calm and keep track; Its design makes it easy for you to tag and carry your belongings. It’s IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, activates your compatible IoT devices and stays powered for up to 500 days or even up to 40% more on Non-Power Saving Mode. Simply register a new Galaxy SmartTag2 and get started right away with SmartThings Find; With its intuitive tracking experience, you now have a way to keep track of things you love right in the palm of your hand.

