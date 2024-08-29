Bring home a casual tablet experience for you and the fam with Samsung’s Tab A9+ down at $170

Outside of the ultra-affordable Amazon Fire tablets, the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ has to be among the most budget- and family-friendly tablets on the market from a brand you can trust. There’s nothing quite like a flagship M4 iPad Pro or Galaxy Tab S9 experience, but sometimes you just need one for the kids or something the family can share, for road trips, or just casual couch browsing, and the Tab A9+ is great option. The regularly $220 tablet fetches as much directly from Samsung right now, but you can now land one on Amazon starting from $169.72 shipped. While we did see a very short-lived all-time low on Prime Day at under $145, this is otherwise within $10 of the best we have seen and a great time to scoop one up for the fam.

While you won’t get the S Pen stylus with the Tab A9+ like you do on Samsung’s other affordable tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, it is also much less pricey. We feel the Tab A9+ delivers better bang for your buck, as detailed right here – it is $40 less pricey right now with both models currently at discounted pricing.

The Tab A9+ comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip to run all of the apps, browsing, and video chatting action you can expect from a $170 tablet. It sports a 11-inch 90Hz FHD+ display alongside a quad-speaker array, an onboard microSD card slot to expand its storage capacity, and 5G connectivity.

As mentioned above, this one is as good a casual tablet experience for you as it is for the kids too – Samsung Kids “lets you shape a safer environment for your child to happily explore and connect with the digital world.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features:

Meet your go to device for on-the-go family fun Galaxy Tab A9+. A bright, engaging 11″ screen is perfect for every family member to do what they love. Whether they’re enjoying a show, unwinding with a game, or catching up on schoolwork or day to day tasks, an upgraded chipset makes every experience feel smooth and easy. You can even open multiple apps at the same time and get all your everyday tasks done quickly. Use it for hours without worrying about power and keep everything you love together with plenty of storage space.

