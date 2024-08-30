1Password will change your life – Get a 14 day FREE trial to prep for back to school + 25% off first year

1Password is fantastic. Actually, it’s even better than that. It is the kind of tool everyone should have, whether they work online or not. Safely storing and creating passwords is a must these days and 1Password makes the management process a seamless and effortless one. Safely stowing your credentials behind a digital lock and key, be it for yourself or the entire family, it allows you to securely login to anything online with a single click. You never need to worry about writing down your passwords and losing them when you need them most, you never need to worry if the password you’re creating is actually a strong one, and you’ll never have to deal with the hassle of trying to manually manage an entire family’s worth of login details. It is simply brilliant, and if you’re not already using (you should be) there’s now a FREE 14-day trial to get you started and save 25% on your first year subscription..

Give the brilliant 1Password a try for FREE

1Password at its best and most basic, will create secure passwords whenever you need it to with a single click, sorry all of your login credentials for any number of sites and services, and then provide access to them via one master password. In other words, you can log into any of the sites and services you use with a single password, even if there’s hundreds of them for you and your entire family.

While 1Password, as I have already stressed here, is an absolute must-have for individuals – dealing with the growing number of passwords just about all of us have personally can be annoying enough. But it, perhaps, shines even brighter when you factor in its ability to safely manage an entire family’s worth of login data. Whether it’s for the grandparents or younger kids, (or honestly just anyone in your inner circle), be sit for creating unique passwords for all of them or sharing them, 1Password’s suite of tools can handle, and handle it with grace and peace of mind.

Protect the whole family with 1Password

As we move into the summer months here with another academic year on the horizon, it is time to consider hooking the fam up with some 1Password action. Students and teachers (and parents for that matter), are often required to manage all sorts of password for school extracurriculars, and more. It can be a real headache, but with 1Password Family accounts it very much does no have to be.

1Password Family account features at a glance:

5 family members, unlimited devices

Shared vaults let family members choose what they want to share (or keep private)

Advanced security with authenticated encryption, PAKE, and more

Alerts for compromised websites and vulnerable passwords

24/7 customer support

Available on Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux

Sign up for a FREE 14-day trial of 1Password right here, and that includes both the Individual plan and the Family account. If you choose to stick with it, it’ll be the best $2.99 or $4.99 (for families) per month you ever spent with 25% off your first year for a limited time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!