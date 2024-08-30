Grab this 4K 27-inch Dell monitor for your workstation at the $200 Amazon low ($100 off)

As a part of its ongoing Labor Day sale, Amazon is currently offering Dell’s S2721QS 27-inch 4K monitor for $199.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $300, this monitor is now seeing a solid $100 discount to land at the lowest price we have tracked for it. It has seen several discounts on Amazon, but today’s 33% deal drops it $18 below its previous all-time low from last month. Head below for more details.

This particular monitor features a 27-inch IPS panel with support for up to 3840 x 2160 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It may not have a USB-C port like the pricier S2722QC model that’s currently fetching $280 instead of the $370 usual price, but you get both HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity which you can pair with a laptop or a desktop PC. Other highlights of the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor include a matte finish on the display, a sturdy stand with support for height adjustment along with tilt, swivel, and pivot, and support for AMD FreeSync, among other things.

If you’re looking for a USB-C dock to use this monitor with a laptop, then check out Baseus’ 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station with 4K HDMI out at $16, down from its $40 list price.

Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K monitor features:

IMMERSIVE DISPLAY: Experience stunning 4K UHD with a three-sided ultrathin bezel design, providing immersive viewing with 4 times the resolution of Full HD. Supports HDR content playback for a lifelike visual experience.Specific uses for product – Gaming.Pixel Per Inch : 163. Brightness : 350 cd/m².Horizontal Viewing Angle : 178°. Vertical Viewing Angle : 178°

ELEGENT DESIGN: The back side of this monitor features a subtle textured pattern that gives it a unique look. It brings the feeling of a harmonious blend of great style and quality into every living space.

COMFORT VIEW: Customize your viewing experience with a height adjustable stand, tilt, swivel & pivot features, ensuring all-day comfort and ergonomic versatility.

SEAMLEASS SWITCHING: Built-in dual HDMI ports keep your devices always plugged in and let you effortlessly switch between streaming and console gaming.

