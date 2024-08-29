Don’t miss Baseus’ 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station with 4K HDMI down at just $16 today

Karthik Iyer -
Amazonmac accessoriesBaseus
60% off $16
Image showing a Baseus USB-C hub connected to a Mac.

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station at $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to enter promo code 50DOCK77 to see the discounted price at checkout. This docking station with a $40 price tag has been fetching $20 in recent months. Today’s 60% discount on its list price, however, shaves an additional $4 of its usual going rate to land it back at one of the lowest prices, matching our previous mention from April. Head below for more details.

This 7-in-1 USB-C docking station gets you pretty much all the essential ports including an HDMI and microSD/SD card readers, along with three USB-A and a USB-C Power Delivery port. It supports 4K video at 60Hz and provides up to 5Gb/s data transmission speed via the USB 3.0 ports. This 7-in-1 USB-C hub is far from the most high-end dock out there on the market, but it gives you a super affordable way to improve the connectivity options of your setup either at home or on the go.

Folks who want a more premium docking station can consider Anker’s new 14-port Prime Docking Station that’s down to $225 today for the first time from its usual $250 price. Belkin’s 6-in-1 USB-C GaN Dock is also a solid alternative at $112, down from $140.

Baseus 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station features:

  • USB hub for laptop with 1 HDMI port, 3 USB3.0 ports, 1 SD/TF card slot, and 1 USB-C PD port, excellent connectivity to satisfy all your expansion needs at once, much higher efficiency at work.
  • USB c to hdmi adapter Supports maximum 4K@60Hz clarity for screen casting with the HDMI port, and is compatible with 1080P@120Hz for high refresh rate, the ultimate viewing experience for your eyes.
  • Maximum 100W power output with the USB-C PD port, fully charges your laptop in a snap. Note: USB c dongle need to connect to another power supply to charge laptops.
  • Up to 5Gbps data transmission speed with the USB3.0 ports, transferring your big files and pictures in seconds. And a SD/TF card slot allows you to access your memory card for pictures and videos stored in your camera, what even more surprising is fully compatible for iPhone 15 series.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Baseus

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Anker’s brand new 14-port 160W USB-C Prime Dockin...
Any M-series MacBook can drive two 4K displays with UGR...
UGREEN’s 9-in-1 dual monitor docking station supp...
Belkin’s 130W 6-in-1 USB-C GaN dock with 4K HDMI ...
Amazon just dropped Apple’s official 15W MagSafe ...
Level Lock+ Apple Home Key lock with Wi-Fi hub for remo...
Save $250 on Anker’s EverFrost 53L dual-zone port...
Bring home a casual tablet experience for you and the f...
Load more...
Show More Comments