Don’t miss Baseus’ 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station with 4K HDMI down at just $16 today

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station at $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to enter promo code 50DOCK77 to see the discounted price at checkout. This docking station with a $40 price tag has been fetching $20 in recent months. Today’s 60% discount on its list price, however, shaves an additional $4 of its usual going rate to land it back at one of the lowest prices, matching our previous mention from April. Head below for more details.

This 7-in-1 USB-C docking station gets you pretty much all the essential ports including an HDMI and microSD/SD card readers, along with three USB-A and a USB-C Power Delivery port. It supports 4K video at 60Hz and provides up to 5Gb/s data transmission speed via the USB 3.0 ports. This 7-in-1 USB-C hub is far from the most high-end dock out there on the market, but it gives you a super affordable way to improve the connectivity options of your setup either at home or on the go.

Folks who want a more premium docking station can consider Anker’s new 14-port Prime Docking Station that’s down to $225 today for the first time from its usual $250 price. Belkin’s 6-in-1 USB-C GaN Dock is also a solid alternative at $112, down from $140.

Baseus 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station features:

USB hub for laptop with 1 HDMI port, 3 USB3.0 ports, 1 SD/TF card slot, and 1 USB-C PD port, excellent connectivity to satisfy all your expansion needs at once, much higher efficiency at work.

USB c to hdmi adapter Supports maximum 4K@60Hz clarity for screen casting with the HDMI port, and is compatible with 1080P@120Hz for high refresh rate, the ultimate viewing experience for your eyes.

Maximum 100W power output with the USB-C PD port, fully charges your laptop in a snap. Note: USB c dongle need to connect to another power supply to charge laptops.

Up to 5Gbps data transmission speed with the USB3.0 ports, transferring your big files and pictures in seconds. And a SD/TF card slot allows you to access your memory card for pictures and videos stored in your camera, what even more surprising is fully compatible for iPhone 15 series.

