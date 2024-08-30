Add Baseus’ ultra-thin 0.7-inch 20,000mAh power bank with display to your EDC at $70 low (30% off)

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering Prime members its Blade HD 20,000mAh 100W Laptop Power Bank for $69.99 shipped once you clip the on-page $10 off coupon. By stacking this Prime-exclusive discount with the on-page coupon, you can score a solid $30 discount on this slim power bank that regularly fetches $100 on Amazon. Today’s discounted price matches the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details on what makes this a solid addition to your EDC.

There is no shortage of power banks out there on the market, but this Blade HD unit stands out from the rest with its thin form factor. It only measures 0.7 inches in thickness, making it thinner than even a lot of laptops and smartphones out there. It can easily slide into your backpack and won’t take nearly as much space as many other power banks do. It packs a 20,000mAh battery that can distribute up to 100W through a single USB-C port or split that between the other USB-C and a pair of USB-A ports. It also sports a built-in display to show you the charging speed, the amount of time left to 100%, and more.

Folks looking for something more affordable can consider Baseus’ 65W 20,000mAh power bank at $39, down from its usual price of $60.

Baseus Blade HD 20,000mAh 100W Laptop Power Bank features:

This laptop power bank is only 0.7-inch and thinner than a laptop. As a high-density version, the Baseus portable charger uses silicon carbon battery technology, which makes it 18% lighter and 20% smaller than the old version. The thin and light design allows it to slide easily into your bag and hit the road.

Crafted with 2 PD USB-C ports certified for PD 3.0 and PPS with a power output going up to 100W, allowing you to fast charge your MacBook Pro 14-inch up to 50% in only 30 minutes by using Baseus laptop power bank. Meanwhile, cut the recharge time down to 1.5hrs with the included USB-C to C cable and a 65W USB-C PD wall charger(not included).

As all Baseus Laptop fast charging power banks, it features our exclusive LED status display to easily track charging speed and time; orange lightning icon refers to fast charging; when recharging it, the time displayed is the time left for getting fully recharged.

