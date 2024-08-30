Apple’s current-gen iPad 10 drops down to just $299 for Labor Day in all colorways

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $349 $299

The Apple gear Labor Day deals are starting to flood in now, and next up we have the return of the current-generation iPad 10 down at $299 shipped. You’ll find most colors at this price on Amazon and Best Buy right now as part of its Labor Day event. Apple’s latest entry-level iPad carried a regular price at $449 until it saw an official price cut in May to $349 shipped. Outside of some wildly and extremely fleeting price drops that topped out at about $25 less during Prime Day – these deals only lasted a few hours at best, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked. 

A wonderful casual iPad experience at a more than fair price tag today, it’s almost hard to believe you can score a current-gen Apple tablet at $299 shipped. Folks not interested in the vibrant colors and latest entry-level model can indeed still score the iPad 9 at $199, but either way you’re looking at some great deals on casual tablet computers from Cupertino that can be great for you, the kids, or the whole fam, be it for couch browsing, video chatting, road trips, or otherwise. 

Apple’s 10th Generation iPad lands with a 10.9-inch display alongside Wi-Fi 6, a pair of 12MP cameras on the front and back of the tablet as well as Touch ID. All of which is powered by the A14 Bionic chip with a USB-C connector for use with Apple Pencil and other peripherals. 

For more of the best Apple Labor Day deals, be sure to visit our curated hub for up to $500 off MacBook Pros, deals on the new M4 iPad Pro, and new all-time lows on peripherals and accessories starting from just $14.

Best Labor Day deals under $30: Apple gear, MagSafe chargers, smart home, and much more

Apple iPad 10th Gen features:

  • Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone 
  • A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU 
  • 12MP Wide back camera 
  • Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage 
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay 
  • Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular 
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories

