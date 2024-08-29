Best Labor Day deals under $30: Apple gear, MagSafe chargers, smart home, and much more

Welcome to our collection of the best Labor Day deals under $30. While Labor Day typically ushers in big-time price drops on more pricey gear like smart TVs and Apple tech, home appliances, and e-bikes, and we have certainly featured offers on all of those things, we thought it would be helpful to put the spotlight on some of the less expensive gear we love that is seeing notable deals ahead of Labor Day weekend too. Spread across a range of product categories, from charging and smart home gear to travel companion gadgets, mini smart speakers, and some grilling accessories, you’ll find some of our favorite Labor Day deals for under $30 highlighted down below, alongside the rest of the deals we have been tracking all week.

Blink Mini 2 Smart Camera

The already affordable Blink Mini 2 smart camera is down to $29.99 Prime shipped, and it’s one of the best things you can grab for your home under $30 as a part of the ongoing Labor Day sale on Amazon. The Blink Mini 2 camera will pair nicely with your existing Alexa setup and will help you keep an eye on things both in and around your house via 1080p feeds that you can view on your smartphone. It also comes with an onboard two-way talk feature, an integrated spotlight for better visibility in low light, and more. You can learn more about the experience of using this camera in our hands-on review.

Elevation Lab TagVault AirTag Dog Collar Mount

Whether you’re heading out to the park for Labor Day, hanging out with friends or family, or just looking for something to keep tabs on your fury friends, Elevation Lab makes the best AirTag mounts on the market in my opinion and its TagVault AirTag Dog Collar Mount is down to $14.96 right now. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly closer to $20, this is matching our previous mention on the waterproof and nearly indestructible mount (“lifetime guarantee” included). Your pups can swim with it without damaging the AirTag and it fits on any collar up to “up to 0.20″/5mm” thick.

Philips Hue Smart Bulbs

When it comes to smart home lighting, it’s hard to beat the versatility offered by the Philips Hue brand. Usually you have to pay a premium, but not today with Amazon now offering a 2-pack of Philips Hue Smart 75W A19 LED Bulbs for $16.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. These can be controlled with or without a Philips Hue hub, but folks with one will benefit from integration with all the major smart home ecosystems including Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and more. I am personally using eight of these in my home right now and can tell you first hand that they have been rock-solid in terms of reliability.

LISEN Airplane/Train MagSafe Mount

If you have a train ride or flight around the corner, LISEN’s Airplane/Train MagSafe Mount at $12.99 Prime shipped is a no-brainer. While letting someone else be in charge of the commute has its perks, time can drag on without some sort of hassle-free entertainment to keep you busy. With this MagSafe mount in tow, you’ll be able to snap your phone onto it and be up and be ready to enjoy games, catch up on the 9to5Toys YouTube channel, and the list goes on. I certainly wish I had this when I boarded a train to Chicago recently.

Echo Pop Smart Speaker

Why just listen to your favorite media when you can listen while simultaneously gaining voice and privacy controls over it and your other connected devices? With Amazon’s Echo Pop, currently down at $22.99 shipped, you’ll never have to lift a finger to enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more – all from favorites like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM, etc. It’s an ideal fit for anyone living in apartments or smaller homes especially, as the forward-facing speaker, powered by a 1.95-inch driver that beats out the more expensive Echo Dot’s smaller driver, delivers booming audio to fill all the corners of a room and turn any standard space into a smart one.

Anker 321 MagSafe Power Bank

If you’re looking to buy a MagSafe power bank to go with your iPhone then look no further than Anker’s 321 MagGo Battery at $19.99 Prime shipped. This 5,000mAh battery pack is easily one of the best things you can grab during the ongoing Labor Day sale under $30. It’s available in a handful of colors, and they all can charge your phone through magnetic cases with up to 7.5W of power.

Wood Pellets and Chips for Grilling

There are plenty of quality wood pellet grills and smokers on the market these days, giving folks more affordable and eco-friendly means to enjoy grilled and smoked meals – plus, they produce less emissions than charcoal. There’s also a growing number of wood pellets on the market too, and Traeger still stands above the rest as one of the most trusted sources – there are some light deals now live for Labor Day starting from $18. Plus, you’ll find even more of the discounted chip and pellets Amazon has right now on this landing starting from $4.50 Prime shipped or so.

Apple Charging Accessories

Apple’s sought-after gear is expensive, that’s for sure. Even its accessories can fetch a premium, but we do happen to be scoping some deals right now ahead of Labor Day weekend on some of its charging gear for folks that love the Cupertino accessories.

20W USB-C Power Adapter

This morning saw the official Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter drop down at the $14 Amazon low with 25% in savings to join the rest of the charging gear we have on tap right now as well.

MagSafe Charger

This deal also joins a solid offer on Apple’s MagSafe Charger down to $29. Even if you already have one, these 15W magnetic chargers are great to throw in your EDC or even for wrapping through charging stands and the like – it is now more than 25% off its going rate to land on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in the last year.

60W USB-C Woven Charge Cable

And lastly, we spotted Apple’s 1-meter 60W USB-C Woven Charge Cable down at $15 and the 2-meter model at $23. Regularly $19 and $29 respectively, this is over 20% off with both models sitting at the Amazon all-time lows. Yes, there are certainly more affordable USB-C cables out there, but there’s also a less pricey version of just about everything Apple makes too. If you love Apple accessories, there are some solid price drops to scope out for Labor Day weekend.

