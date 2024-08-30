Charge at home and on the go with Baseus’ 100W hybrid power strip at $54.50 (New low, 32% off)

The official Baseus storefront at Amazon is now offering its 100W Detachable Power Strip and Wall Charger for $54.39 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. Today’s offer is the result of a $12 markdown that pairs quite nicely with the aforementioned coupon. This results in a combined discount that amounts to nearly $26. Unsurprisingly, you’re looking at a new all-time low on a product that I personally use each and every day. Head below to learn more about this hybrid charging solution.

While I spend most of my nights at home, I do tend to venture out for an overnight stay once every month or two. That’s why I personally love this hybrid charging solution. I have the 67W variant of this charging station tucked away inside of my nightstand where it powers several devices every night. When I head out for an overnight stay, I simply detach the wall charger and I have a similar charging setup when out and about. When it comes to power outputs, you’ll find three USB-C ports (up to 100W), one USB-A, and two AC outlets.

Another solution to the overnight stay problem would be to throw this tiny 5-foot power strip with two USB-C ports, USB-A, and three outlets in your travel bag for just $9 Prime shipped. Granted, the USB-C ports aren’t nearly as powerful, topping out at just 15W each, but that’s plenty for powering up your smartphone or trickle charging other devices overnight. Oh, and speaking of charging solutions, be sure to check out this week’s review of Spigen’s new 3-in-1 Apple-certified MagSafe stand.

Baseus 100W Detachable Power Strip and Wall Charger features:

Detachable modular design is aim to provide a versatile and portable power solution for travelers, you can use this charging station in 3 different ways: a 4-Port USB C wall charger, a 5ft extension cord with 2 outlets, or a 5 in 1 travel power strip. It’s compact & ligtweight that you can carry it anywhere in your bag!

Compatible with Samsung PPS45W and Apple 20W PD fast charging. Maximum PD 100W power output, fast charging a MacBook Pro 14” up to 54% in just 30 mins. Equipped with 2 USB-C fast charging ports to power up 2 laptops at once, drastically improving your work efficiency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!