This tiny 5-foot power strip with two USB-C ports, USB-A, and three outlets is just $9 (Save 25%)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official Addtam storefront offering its 6-in-1 5-foot USB-C Power Strip for $8.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime subscription can still score free shipping when they check out with $35 or more in their cart. Usually priced at $12, today’s deal takes 25% off what was already an affordable power strip. This marks a return to the all-time low, ensuring now is as good of a time as any to pick one of these up for your nightstand, travel bag, and the list goes on. Find out more details down below.
I don’t know about you, but I love compact charging solutions. This power strip certainly fits the bill with a design that Addtam claims is “roughly the size of a tennis ball.” Despite its compact form factor, you’re looking at a solution that turns a single wall outlet into three and also delivers one 12W USB-A and two 15W Type-C ports. It’s a solid option for folks who frequently travel or that just want to outfit their bedroom nightstand with a variety of charging options.
Along the same lines, you can also opt for a 7-in-1 wall extender that offers a bunch of different power sources for just $8. And if you’d prefer something from Anker, we’ve got you covered with the brand’s 9-in-1 USB-C surge protector at $16. For more deals like these, pop over to our home goods and smartphone accessories guides.
Addtam 6-in-1 5-foot USB-C Power Strip features:
- 3-sided handy cube size with 3 multiple outlets, 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, make this 3-prong flat extension cord expand to charge 6 devices simultaneously. Minimize wasted your home office desktop or travel bag space
- At roughly the size of a tennis ball, this power strip fits easily into your luggage and backpack to keep you powered on any trip. Compact and lightweight, easy to carry and best for travel
- Comes with no surge protection, this mini power strip is absolutely a cruise ship accessory must-have.
