This tiny 5-foot power strip with two USB-C ports, USB-A, and three outlets is just $9 (Save 25%)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official Addtam storefront offering its 6-in-1 5-foot USB-C Power Strip for $8.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime subscription can still score free shipping when they check out with $35 or more in their cart. Usually priced at $12, today’s deal takes 25% off what was already an affordable power strip. This marks a return to the all-time low, ensuring now is as good of a time as any to pick one of these up for your nightstand, travel bag, and the list goes on. Find out more details down below.

I don’t know about you, but I love compact charging solutions. This power strip certainly fits the bill with a design that Addtam claims is “roughly the size of a tennis ball.” Despite its compact form factor, you’re looking at a solution that turns a single wall outlet into three and also delivers one 12W USB-A and two 15W Type-C ports. It’s a solid option for folks who frequently travel or that just want to outfit their bedroom nightstand with a variety of charging options.

Along the same lines, you can also opt for a 7-in-1 wall extender that offers a bunch of different power sources for just $8. And if you’d prefer something from Anker, we’ve got you covered with the brand’s 9-in-1 USB-C surge protector at $16. For more deals like these, pop over to our home goods and smartphone accessories guides.

3-sided handy cube size with 3 multiple outlets, 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, make this 3-prong flat extension cord expand to charge 6 devices simultaneously. Minimize wasted your home office desktop or travel bag space

At roughly the size of a tennis ball, this power strip fits easily into your luggage and backpack to keep you powered on any trip. Compact and lightweight, easy to carry and best for travel

Comes with no surge protection, this mini power strip is absolutely a cruise ship accessory must-have.

