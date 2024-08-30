Best MacBook Pro deal of the year is back! M3 Pro with 18GB of RAM now at $1,499 ($500 off)

It’s baaaaack! What might very well be the very best MacBook deal of the year has made a glorious return ahead of Labor Day weekend. While we are indeed tracking a fantastic deal on the more pricey 16-inch models, the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM is now back down to $1,499 shipped in both the silver and Space Black colorways. This is a regularly $1,999 machine at $500 off to match the lowest price we have ever tracked – this is only the second time this model has gone for a price like this.

Best MacBook Pro deal of the year is back!

You are indeed looking at the entry level M3 Pro MacBook Pro, but it comes with some notable specs. Typically Apple’s entry-level machines come with just 8GB of RAM, but the M3 Pro models start with 18GB alongside the 512GB internal SSD, which is clearly one of the reasons this is such a sought-after deal and one of, if not, the best MacBook deals of the year.

The new M4 machines are indeed inbound, and Apple might even be upping the ante on entry-level machines with 16GB of RAM, according to our recent report – something that might also make its way to the elevated Pro-chip configurations. But at $500 off, there’s no denying the value on today’s M3 Pro deal. This is indeed a machine that will remain relevant for years to come with compatibility for the upcoming Apple Intelligence suite and macOS updates for longer than you’ll likely need them.

This model we are highlighting here today features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display alongside the M3 Pro chip, 18GB of RAM, 11‑core CPU, a 14‑core GPU, and a 512GB SSD. Built for Apple Intelligence, it delivers up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge and features plenty of I/O options – a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack – that make for both a wonderful on-the-go machine or something to power your desktop setup at home.

You can find all of the latest deals on the newer M3 MacBook Air waiting in our previous deal coverage with as much as $250 in savings and 16GB models starting at the lowest prices we have tracked, and then scope more of the best M3 and M3 Pro MacBook Pro deals on tap for Labor Day below:

More of the best MacBook Pro deals:

Update: My Best Buy Plus and Total members can score a wild $700 off the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM and the 512GB SSD at $1,799. Regularly $2,499, this is $500 off for everyone, just like it is at Amazon, by paid Best buy members can score an additional $200 off at checkout. This is a wildly low deal if you’re a member.

M3 Pro Macbook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting a brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features Extreme Dynamic Range, 1000 nits of sustained brightness for stunning HDR content, up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, and pro reference modes for doing your best work on the go.

