Craftsman’s budget-friendly 1,900 PSI corded electric pressure washer hits lowest price in years at $139 (Reg. $179)

Amazon is offering a great deal on the Craftsman 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer that is now down at $139 shipped. Normally going for as much as $179, with the costs often flirting with a lower $169 rate for stretches of time, it already starts off at a budget-friendly MSRP, but with the 22% markdown here you’ll be saving a solid $40 and getting it at the lowest price we have tracked in the last 2.5 years – only beaten out by the $129 all-time low we last spotted in 2021.

No matter what season we’re in there will always be a buildup of gunk and grime around your home – especially walkways/driveways and particularly after inclement weather has rolled over the area. You’ll not only be able to wash all the unwelcome muck away with this pressure washer, but do so knowing that your wallet won’t be feeling as much of a blow as buying from more expensive brands like EGO Power+ or even some Greenworks models.

You’ll be getting a maximum of 1,900 PSI with this equipment, plenty of power to ensure a proper cleaning of your outdoor spaces and furniture that runs through water at a 1.2 GPM flow rate. It features an onboard soap tank that gives you an added level of cleaning when needed, while also offering some onboard storage features for the nozzle, 25-foot kink-resistant hose, its power cord (yes, this is a 13A plug-in model with 35 feet of cord length), and the wand.

You can find more tools for around the house fix-ups and clean-ups in our home goods hub, or for replacing any gas-guzzling equipment that may be wearing on your last nerve, head over to our Green Deals hub instead.

Craftsman 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

POWERFUL CLEANING: The electric pressure washer has 1900 MAX PSI* and 1.2 GPM** for cleaning power to do a variety of tasks.Amps : 13 Amp

INTEGRATED SOAP TANK: The pressure washer gun has this added benefit for cleaning with soap

STORAGE ORGANIZATION: Onboard nozzle, pressure washer hose, cord, and wand storage keep accessories organized

LONG-LASTING PERFORMANCE: 25 ft. kink-resistant hose eliminates hassle and provides long-lasting performance

EXTENDED REACH: 35 ft. power cord for range from your outlet

EASE OF MOVEMENT: 8-inch wheels for manuvering around objects

Cleaning Equipment Trade Association (CETA) Certified

