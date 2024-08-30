Grow nine plants up to 24 inches tall with AeroGarden’s Bounty indoor hydroponic garden at $185 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Hydroponic Garden for $184.61 shipped. Normally fetching $230 these days, this device has spent the majority of 2024 keeping above $200, with only one previous discount dropping lower at $178 for a short period in April. Today, you can add it to your home setup with a solid $45 shaved off the price tag, giving you the third-lowest price we have seen on Amazon that sits $29 above the all-time low we saw come direct from AeroGarden’s website last year.

Living in most cities – especially ones as dense as NYC, you’d be hard pressed to snag an apartment that has a backyard big enough for a legitimate garden, with your other options often being some small planters placed on a fire escape or windowsill, or renting a plot in a community garden. With the Bounty indoor hydroponic garden though, you not only get to grow your favorite herbs, veggies, and flowers, but you can do so without taking up too much counter or shelf space.

There’s no soil here to worry over, replaced with the large water bowl that the roots grow from – up to nine plants growing as high as 24 inches tall, mind you, with a 40W LED grow light to mimic the changing position of the sun outdoor plants would experience. It arrives Wi-Fi-enabled and even compatible with Amazon Alexa, giving you full control of its features like its three-step water level indicator. Along with your purchase, you’ll also be receiving a 9-Pod Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit that gets you started with Genovese Basil (x2), Thai Basil, Curly Parsley, Italian Parsley, Thyme, Chives, Dill, and Mint, as well as enough liquid plant food for a full season. The pods should begin sprouting within a few days and grow fast enough to harvest in a matter of weeks.

Be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub for more eco-friendly and equally handy devices, with everything from EVs, electric tools, power stations and accessories, outdoor smart gear, and more. You’ll also find more additions for your kitchen setup collected together in our home goods hub.

AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Hydroponic Garden features:

THE NEW REIMAGINED BOUNTY – Perfect for a variety of BIG harvests (herbs, salads, tomatoes, peppers & more). Your Wifi enabled and Alexa compatible garden allows you to stay in control of the new features including a 3 step water level indicator and easy quick plant set up. Up your garden game and get the new and improved Bounty today

IN-HOME GARDEN SYSTEM – Home grown freshness & flavor right at your fingertips 365 days a year! Grow fresh herbs & veggies right on your kitchen countertop with this indoor herb garden. New, sleek design that features a larger water bowl and grow deck; vacation mode keeps your plants healthy while you’re out of town

NO SOIL, NO MESS – Plants grow in water with this hydroponic growing system. Grow up to 9 plants, up to 24“ tall in your indoor garden. Just drop in the non-GMO, pre-seeded pods and watch them grow. Sprouts in days, harvests in weeks and lasts for months with a 100% germination

THE WORLD’S LEADING COUNTERTOP GARDEN – Energy efficient 40 watt LED Grow Lights deliver the perfect spectrum for fast growth & big harvests. Smart garden technology automatically turns lights on & off and reminds you when to add water and liquid plant food

INCLUDES EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO GROW – 9-Pod Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit with Genovese Basil (x2), Thai Basil, Curly Parsley, Italian Parsley, Thyme, Chives, Dill, Mint and nurtured by our specially formulated Miracle-Gro liquid plant food, enough for a full season of growth. Also includes a 6 inch tall trellis. All natural & non-GMO

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!