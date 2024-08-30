New OnePlus Pad 2 drops to $500 with FREE official folio case ($90 off) + 50% off other accessories

The new OnePlus Pad 2 is officially out in the wild and the brand has brought back the notable pre-order offer. You can now score the new OnePlus Pad 2 at $499.99 and score a FREE folio case too. This is a regularly $550 Android tablet at $50 with a $40 OnePlus Folio Case 2 thrown in for free. That’s $90 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and, again, on par with the pre-order promotion we featured. You can also still score an additional guaranteed $50 off “when you trade in ANY pad in ANY condition.” The new OnePlus tablet is still up at full price on Amazon where it has yet to see any deals.

It is worth pointing out that those purchasing the highlighted deal above also have a chance to score 50% off official OnePlus accessories when adding them to the cart with your order. Just below the price when you’re configuring your tablet, you’ll find the option to add the OnePlus Stylo 2 and/or OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard to your cart at 50% off (up to $75 in savings), or the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at $129.99 (this is 27% off – here’s more details on how to score the brand’s latest earbud releases at a discount on their own).

The OnePlus Pad 2 made its official debut just last month with a refreshed and equally as clean a design as the original iteration – this one is currently on sale at Amazon for $399.99 shipped. It features a CNC aluminum unibody and 2.5D curved glass across its 12.1-inch 3K LCD display with a 3,000 x 2,120 resolution.

Inside you’ll find the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage to power the 8MP front and 13MP rear cameras. The internal 9,510mAh battery can reach a full charge in 80 minutes by way of the included SuperVOOC Flash Charge power adapter.

Get a closer look and more details right here.

OnePlus Pad 2 features:

Zero effort. Multitask like a pro to seamlessly drag and drop files between each. Switch between a two-left and one-right or a one-left and two-right layout. Your workflow reimagined. Effortlessly convert audio messages to precise summaries. Supercharge your productivity with compelling content. Secure One-Touch Transmission turbocharges large file transfers from your phone to your tablet. From photos, videos, to documents, accelerate the way you work and play. Erasing the line between digital and analog, the OnePlus Stylo 2 replicates the familiar feel of writing on paper. Magnetically connected or detached, the versatile OnePlus Smart keyboard delivers true freedom.

