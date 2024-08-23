How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with PU leather case and ANC from $127.50

Justin Kahn -
Headphonesoneplus
Reg. $180 From $127
OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were officially released a few days ago as the brand’s latest flagship wireless earbuds. A complete rundown of the specs and features can be found over on 9to5Google, of course, but let’s take a look at how to score the best possible price on the new buds right now. As we mentioned previously, the brand is offering a nice little launch deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, dropping the price from the regular $180 down to $149.99 shipped in both the Midnight and Lunar Radiance colorways. Nice! But we can bring the price down even lower than that. 

How to score the best deal on the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3

Firstly, students with verifiable credentials can knock the price down an additional 15% right now as well for a total at $127.50. Head over to the listing page right here and click on the “get extra 15% off with student discounts. Coupons cannot be combined. Verify now” link. 

Now not everyone is going to be able to score the student discount, but we can drop the price under $150 anyway. OnePlus is also offering folks a chance to claim an additional $20 coupon from within the OnePlus app right now. Simply navigate to the listing page right here and click on the “Claim an exclusive $20 OFF coupon in OnePlus Store App. View in App” link. 

Again, you can get an in-depth look at the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and the feature set over at 9to5Google, but let’s touch on some highlights while we are at it. Firstly, you’ll land Google Fast pair action as well as up to 43 hours of listening time with the PU leather-finished charging case, 11mm woofers, 6mm tweeters, and improved up to 50dB of adaptive noise canceling action. All of which joins on-bud touch controls and pinch gestures you can read about right here

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 features:

Master-tuned for sonic superiority with Dynaudio, the audio maestros behind renowned precision studio monitors. 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter, each driven by its own bespoke-tuned audio processor (DAC), deliver deep bass and delicate trebles. Real-time-adaptive noise canceling up to 50 dB and 2X better voice canceling. Audio that adapts to your surroundings and unique hearing.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

oneplus

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

New OnePlus Watch 2R drops back to $200 + 50% off extra...
Android game and app price drops: Down in Bermuda, Agen...
Lectric shifts to Labor Day sales with up to $727 off e...
Tackle Back-to-School and beyond with a Costco Gold Sta...
Murf’s Labor Day sale takes $1,000 off its Fat Mu...
Amazon offers Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories f...
Free up cabinet space and make your kitchen smart with ...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000X portable power station fal...
Load more...
Show More Comments