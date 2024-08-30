TP-Link’s dual-outlet Alexa/Google Smart Outdoor Plug is ready for year-round weather at the $16 low

Amazon is now offering the Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug at $15.99 shipped once the on-page $4 off coupon is clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This particular outdoor plug carries a $25 price tag, but it has been fetching close to $20 in recent months. Today’s 36% discount shaves $9 off its listed price, matching the best price we can find. Head below fore more details.

The Kasa outdoor smart plug discounted today features two individual 15A AC outlets that can work independently. It comes with a waterproof cover to keep it protected from dirt when not in use. This particular smart plug has a long range of up to 300 feet and it’s also quite easy to set this up and use with a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection. It’s IP64 certified for dust and water resistance, and you can control it with just your voice via Alexa and Google Assistant. You can also score a Matter-compliant variant of this smart plug at $24, down from its $27 list price.

More smart home goods like this outdoor plug are waiting for you over at our smart home deals hub, so be sure to check them out. We are tracking a solid deal that drops TP-Link’s magnetic smart cam to $28, down from its usual price of $35.

Kasa outdoor smart plug features:

Individual Control of 2 IN 1 Outlets: 2 AC outlets are working and controlled independently.15A/1875W Max for each. Waterproof cover is attached to protect it from dirt when not in use. Long Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet with IP64 weather resistance. Group your Kasa Smart light bulbs, plugs and switches for seamless control. Ideal for controlling all your devices simultaneously with a single tap.

Voice & Remote Control: Add voice control to any outdoor outlet. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any outdoor electronic appliances with your voice via Alexa or Google Home Assistant. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.

Easy Set Up and Use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kasa app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy the wifi smart plug. Ideal for landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or other appliances.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!