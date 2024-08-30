Just $8 gets you two fully-adjustable foldable smartphone holders with rotating metal base ($4 ea.)

Image showing an iPhone mounted on a phone holder.

Courtesy of the official OMOTON storefront on Amazon, you can score a 2-pack of its new foldable smartphone stand for $8.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 40% off coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. This new phone holder has been fetching $16 since its debut on Amazon over the last few days. It dropped to the $14 mark yesterday, but today’s 50% discount marks a new all-time low on Amazon. Head below for more details.

For just $4 apiece, you’re looking at a solid deal here that gets a collapsible phone stand which is easy to carry in your backpack. It also sports a triple-hinge design that allows you to fully adjust the height as well as the viewing angle for a comfortable viewing experience, making it great for FaceTime, watching videos, and more. This phone stand also has a 360-degree rotatable base, using which you can turn your device in any direction while it’s resting on the stand.

We’re also tracking a solid deal on OMOTON’s car vent mount with a quick-release button at $5, down from its usual $10 price. It’s compatible with a variety of phones and is perfect for securing your device on a car’s vent in either horizontal or vertical orientation.

OMOTON foldable smartphone stand features:

  • Double in the Pack: There are 2 foldable phone stands in a box! Whether you are working at home or on the go, there is a perfect stand for your device.
  • Adjustable Angle and Height with 3 Shafts: The design of 2 arms and 3 rotating shafts allows this cell phone stand to be adjusted in multiple angle or height. You can choose angle or height you like.
  • 360 Degree Swivel Base: This foldable phone stand offers a full rotatable base, allowing you to adjust the viewing angle to your preference. Enjoy hands-free comfort whether you’re watching videos, video calling, or sharing your screen.
  • Easy to Carry with Portable Design: Designed as collapsible, this phone holder can be fully folded for you to take anywhere. You can easily fold and slip it into a backpack.

