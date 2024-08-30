At just $5, it’s hard to beat this car vent mount for your phone with a quick-release button (50% off)

Courtesy of the official OMOTON storefront on Amazon, you can now score its Car Vent Phone mount for $4.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime subscription can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. Regularly $10, this already affordable phone mount is now seeing a solid 50% discount. Today’s deal lands this mount back to the best price we have tracked for it on Amazon. Head below for more details.

This particular car vent mount is compatible with a variety of phones as it comes with 18mm wide clamps to secure the device in place. It features a spring hook design to sit firmly on the car vent, and it also has a 360-degree ball that lets you easily rotate and adjust the phone’s orientation. You can easily secure or remove the phone from the mount with one hand, thanks to the adjustable clamps and a quick-release button at the back. This mount also has a silicone protective layer to protect your phone’s surface from getting scratched.

Folks looking for a MagSafe-compatible car vent mount charger can consider buying iOttie’s new Qi2 15W for $39, down from its usual price of $55.

OMOTON Car Vent Phone Mount features:

The newly upgraded Omoton phone car mount adopts an automatic elastic installation structure. You only need to hook into the air vent and rotate it for 1S to lock. Easy to achieve one-hand operation, no need for repeated adjustment. Note: Hook extension range 11mm-27mm. Not suitable for Round Vent and Lateral Vents on some brands of cars (2002 Toyota 4Runner/Toyota Camry/Buick/Cadillac)

Our phone mount for car is designed with a retractable acrylic panel, which is exquisite and simple in design; Upgraded 18mm wide clamp arms provides a stronger grip, which can be used in thicker phone cases, popsockets, phone rings, and magnetic wallets cases.

The silicone airbag layer of the cell phone holder car can effectively prevent scratches and increase friction, ensuring that your device does not slip off while driving. The thickened threaded non-slip pad protects your phone from scratches.

