Bose’s latest world-class QuietComfort buds and headphones now up to $150 off for Labor Day

Update: While the Amazon deals below are still live for Labor Day, Adorama is offering a particularly notable price drop on the White Smoke Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds down at $199 shipped. That’s a straight up $100 price drop that undercuts Prime Day pricing for one of the lowest we have ever tracked. Don’t expect this deal to stick around for very long.

As part of its Labor Day deals, Best Buy is now matching Amazon on the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds down at $249 shipped with three color options – Black, Moonstone Blue, and White Smoke. Regularly $299, this is $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the wonderful noise cancelling buds. This deal comes within $20 of the limited Prime Day all-time low to deliver the lowest price we can find.

With its Ultra lineup – the over-ear headphones are also up to $100 off (details below), Bose has once again delivered its world-class personal listening experience with enhancements across the board.

They come with 6 hours of wireless listening time in the buds alone before you even stick them back into the charging case for a refresh (“a 20-minute charge gives you up to 2 hours of additional play time”). That is to power to wonderful noise cancellation experience that comes in the form of three modes – Quiet Mode, Aware Mode so you can hear what’s going on around you, as well as “full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio using Immersion Mode.”

From there, you’ll also land Bluetooth multipoint to switch between audio sources quickly and a series of noise-rejecting microphones that “filter out background noise for clearer calls,” single bud listening, and the Bose app for updates and customization options.

If it’s the over-ears you’re after, deals on those are now live as part of the Labor Day festivities as well:

Bose new QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones features:

Effortlessly combines noise cancelling headphones technology with passive features so you can shut off the outside world, quiet distractions, and take music beyond the beat. Plush earcup cushions softly hug your ears, while a secure and comfortable padded band gently keeps your over ear headphones in place for those extra-long listening sessions. These wireless Bluetooth headphones feature Quiet and Aware Modes that let you toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings for seamless sound control. Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones provide up to 24 hours of battery on a single charge, plus a 15-minute charge gives you up to 2.5 hours of additional play time.

