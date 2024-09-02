This Anker 10,000mAh power bank comes with built-in USB-C cable at the $24 low

Image showing an Anker 10,000mAh power bank next to phones and an iPad.

The official Anker storefront on Amazon is offering its new 10,000mAh power bank at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $30, this particular model first landed on Amazon a few months back carrying a $32 price tag. It dropped to the $30 mark shortly after its debut, and today’s discount lands at a solid 20% to match the best we have tracked for it. You can get it in black, purple, and white, and they’re all discounted to the $24 low. Head below for more details.

This portable Anker charger packs a 10,000mAh battery that’s ready to keep your phone, iPad, and accessories charged up all day when you’re away from an outlet. This model features two USB-C and a single USB-A port with support for a maximum output of 22.5W. The highlight of this power bank is the lanyard-integrated USB-C cable that’s color-matched to the unit. The integrated cable saves you the hassle of carrying an additional Type-C cable to top up your phone. This 10,000mAh power bank is compact and easy to carry around, and it also sports a digital display to show you the remaining power.

Folks looking for power banks with a bigger battery can consider snagging Baseus’ 20,000mAh Blade HD battery pack at $70. It’s just 0.7mm thin and is down from its usual price of $100.

Anker 10,000mAh power bank with built-in USB-C cable features:

  • Speedy 22.5W Charging: With 22.5W of PD charging capacity, fuel your iPhone 15 to 55% or a Galaxy S23 to 40% in just 30 minutes to keep you connected wherever you go.
  • 10,000mAh of Compact Power: With 10,000mAh at your disposal, this sleek power bank keeps your devices going without the bulk, offering 2 charges for an iPhone 15 or 1.8 charges for a Galaxy S23.
  • Charging Made Handy: Never forget your charging cable again with our innovative lanyard design that keeps power at your fingertips.
  • Pocket-Friendly Power: This ultra-compact power bank provides a substantial power supply in a tiny package, making it the ideal choice for busy lifestyles and tight spaces.

