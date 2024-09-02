Best Buy’s Labor Day sale returns Greenworks’ portable 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer to $100 2024 low, more

As part of its ongoing Labor Day sale that ends tonight, Best Buy is offering major savings on a collection of Greenworks lawn and garden care equipment to get your home’s outdoors as ship-shaped as you keep the inside. The notable leader of this sale is the popular Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit for $99.99 shipped. Normally running you $220 most days, these one-day sales have been the best chance at cash savings on this device since 2024 began, with most of them keeping costs above $110. Today, you’ll be saving $120 with this 55% markdown and getting it at the third-lowest price we have tracked (and the lowest of 2024), falling $10 above the all-time low from Christmas.

With this pressure washer combo kit, you’ll be scoring Greenworks’ most portable model designed to clear away the muck and grime from your driveway, walkways, furniture, vehicles, and more. It delivers a 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate and several attachments that provide more versatile options, depending on just what you’re planning to clean off – and it even sports convenient onboard storage for them all too. There’s a similar model to this one that comes housed within a wheeled, open steel frame and sports an additional onboard detergent tank, if that’s more your fancy, costing just $30 more.

This portable model has also been given Greenworks’ Total Stop System that activates and shuts off the pump when the trigger has been disengaged, saving you on wasteful energy and the costs that come with it on top of extending the pump’s lifespan. Within the package, you’ll also be getting 20 feet of non-marring, high-pressure hose, as well as a surface cleaner attachment that increases the washer’s pressure and boosts its cleaning power.

You can check out all the other tools that Best Buy has discounted on this landing page here, with big savings on bigger electric pressure washers, individual batteries, mowers, blowers, trimmers, and much more – but don’t take too long to make decisions with the clock literally ticking away until the sale’s end. For more electric tool deals, as well as discounts on EVs, power stations, eco-friendly appliances, and more – head over to our Green Deals hub to browse them in their entirety.

Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo features:

With up to 1,900 PSI at 1.2 GPM, the Greenworks GPW1900 pressure washer is perfect for light- to medium-duty clean-up of windows, vehicles, grills, patio furniture and decking. With a powerful 13-amp universal motor, axial cam pump, and hassle-free, push-button starts, you’ll get to work fast, with no priming, no choke, and no pull cord. Just plug the 35-foot power cord. This quiet-running, lightweight, compact, easy-to-store when not in use. With a 20-foot, non-marring, high-pressure hose, and on-board accessory storage with 25-degree and 40-degree nozzles, soap nozzle and bonus turbo nozzle, 11” surface cleaner, it’s versatile, portable, and powerful.

