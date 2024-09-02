Eve’s originally up to $80 Siri-controlled smart Light Strip with HomeKit Adaptive support now at $40

Joining the rest of the Eve Labor Day smart home deals, Amazon is also offering the brand’s 6.6-foot HomeKit Light Strip down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is as much as 50% off the MSRP and the lowest price we can find. It has more typically been selling for between $50 and $60 at Amazon over the last several months, but today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked since May, coming within $10 of the Amazon all-time low – we have only seen it go for less twice there.

For folks already invested in the Eve smart home ecosystem or just those looking at add some brand name lighting to a HomeKit setup, the Eve Light Strip might be just what you’re after.

It features a series of full-spectrum white and color lighting with a 1,800 lumens of brightness and support for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to “automatically adjust color temperature throughout the day.”

The whole thing, scheduling, colors, and more, is controllable via the Eve iPhone or iPad app, but you can also leverage Siri voice commands to adjust the color, brightness, dimming, and more.

Eve Light Strip features:

Eve Light Strip requires iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS

Premium LED architecture providing full-spectrum white and color lighting, ultra-bright 1800 lumens enables full-room ambience (900 lm per m at 4200K)

Use Siri or the app on iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch to manually switch the light strip on/off, or dim/brighten it, or for color selection. Or control it automatically in a scene with other HomeKit-enabled devices.

Supports HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust color temperature throughout the day

Easy setup & length customization is perfecting for bringing cabinets, skirting boards, shelving, stairways, or any solid surface to life: can be cut at 30 cm (11.8 in) intervals or extended up to 10 m (32.8 ft) thanks to optional 2 m (6.6 ft) extension strips

