Eve HomeKit smart home Labor Day sale from $32: Smart plug, weather stations, sensors, more

Just after featuring the return of Prime Day pricing on the Eve Flare HomeKit smart lamp, we are ready to highlight more of the brand’s Labor Day deals starting with the Eve Weather HomeKit outdoor weather station at $59.95 shipped. While the new Matter-equipped version is still sitting at the full $80 price tag, this version is essentially identical just with a focus on Apple’s smart home ecosystem. Now 25% off the regular $80 price tag, this is $5 below the best prices we have tracked this year outside of a quick drop to $50 for Prime Day.

The Eve Weather smart home gadget is designed to rest somewhere in your outdoor space to provide hyperlocal readings on exactly what is happening outside of your door, and then relay the data to the rest of your HomeKit setup. It tracks “temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure over time and see the weather trend at a glance – on your iPhone or directly on the display.” You can ask Siri at any time “for the temperature and humidity level right on your doorstep.”

I really like the elegant physical design here as well. It is made from anodized aluminum with IPX4 water resistance and completely wireless operation with a replaceable battery.

More Eve smart home Labor Day deals:

Eve Weather features:

Eve Weather requires iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS

Track outdoor temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure over time and see the weather trend at a glance – on your iPhone or directly on the display

Elegantly crafted from anodized aluminum with IPX4 water resistance and completely wireless with a replaceable battery

Ask Siri for the temperature and humidity level right on your doorstep

Joins your Thread network automatically (supports Bluetooth and Thread); HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; get up and running in a flash with quick & easy set up and no need for a bridge or gateway

Enjoy the highest data privacy: No Eve cloud, no registration and no tracking so data won’t get exposed.

