For the rest of Labor Day score Insignia’s 3D zero-gravity full body massage chair for $1,499 ($2,500 off, 2024 low)

Alongside its final day of Labor Day savings, and coming to us courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is giving folks a second chance to score the Insignia 3D Zero-Gravity Full Body Massage Chair for $1,499 shipped. This massage chair is usually priced up at $3,999, and in 2024 we’ve only seen these one-day sales at various higher rates or occasional falls to $1,799 when its 2D predecessor is having its own one-day sale. While it hit its all-time low of $1,199 during Black Friday sales last year, rates have kept on the higher end of the discount spectrum for 2024, with today’s deal coming in for the second time with a massive $2,500 markdown that lands it back at this year’s lowest price tracked.

This Labor Day, look back on all the hard work you’ve put in this last year and take pride that you’ve pushed through the good and the bad, all while considering a gift for yourself for when your body may be sore from the hard work yet to come. With this more advanced Insignia massage chair, you’ll be able to soothe every ache and pain thanks to the 3D rollers, each with built-in heat therapy, 21 preset modes, and DIY customization options too.

You’ll have six different full body massage styles to choose from, with both a corded remote and armrest shortcuts to switch between them. It also helps that you can pretty much turn your brain off and slip into sweet solace once you plop down in the seat, as you can connect your smart devices to its surround sound speakers via Bluetooth in order to listen to your favorite music, podcasts, audiobooks, etc. There’s also its detection abilities that can cover everyone in the house, with the chair able to adjust its own settings based on the unique measurements of whoever sits in it. Head below to learn more.

Upgrade your home even more with smart tech – smart lighting, appliances, etc. – all collected in our smart home hub. You’ll also find more devices for around your home, like this chair, in our home goods hub.

Insignia 3D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair features:

Multiple massage styles: Choose between six massage styles (Grasping, Kneading, Tapping, Kneading & Tapping, Shiatsu and 3D) using a combination of rollers and air pressure for maximum comfort and relaxation.

Zero gravity reclining: Choose between three preset reclining positions, including a completely horizontal, zero gravity experience, or take control and manually position your chair.

Auto-extend footrest: Helps relax your leg muscles after a long day on your feet.

Calf massage: Includes gentle kneading massage for extra relaxation.

Memory function: Lets you set up, save and load up to five customized massage modes.

Polyurethane leather covering: Provides both comfort and durability with materials that are easy to clean.

USB charging port: Connect and charge your USB-enabled devices while you relax.

Automatic shutoff: Helps you save electricity and money by automatically turning off when your massage is finished.

Simple setup: Arrives assembled and ready to use in minutes, so you can sit back and enjoy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!