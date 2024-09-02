Labor Day game deals: Sonic Superstars, Zelda, Mario, Prince of Persia, System Shock, more

Update: New QVC accounts (or one you just made) can score the new The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom at $34.99 using code KCLQVC25 at checkout. But you better go quick before it sells out.
Amazon is now offering Sonic Superstars on Nintendo Switch down at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $60 title, but it has been sitting at closer to $30 or $35 over the last several months on Amazon where it has now dropped to the second lowest price we have tracked for Labor Day – it is within $5 of the Amazon all-time low. However, Xbox gamers can score this one down at $19.99 Prime shipped in physical condition, to land within $2 of the Amazon all-time low for the Series X|S edition. With Sonic Superstars, SEGA takes gamers back to the fast-paced 2D side-scrolling experience Sonic was meant to be enjoyed in, alongside 4-playable characters, a whole new story, and with both co-op and multiplayer action at the ready.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Disney Classic Games Collection $19.50 (Reg. $27)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Ape Out eShop $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Mario RPG remake $33 (Reg. $60) w/ code MARIO
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition $19 (Reg. up to $60)
- Back-to-School savings on your favorite Ubisoft games 75% off
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
New Switch game pre-orders:
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***Score new game releases at QVC – $30 off titles of $60 with code WELCOME30
- System Shock $30 (Reg. $40)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown$25 (Reg. $50)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- NBEst Buy Ubisoft sale from $15
- Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and more
- Shin Megami Tensei V $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $40)
- ID@Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- Xbox End of Summer Sale up to 70% off
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40)
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
