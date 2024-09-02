Labor Day game deals: Sonic Superstars, Zelda, Mario, Prince of Persia, System Shock, more

Update: New QVC accounts (or one you just made) can score the new The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom at $34.99 using code KCLQVC25 at checkout. But you better go quick before it sells out.

Amazon is now offering Sonic Superstars on Nintendo Switch down at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $60 title, but it has been sitting at closer to $30 or $35 over the last several months on Amazon where it has now dropped to the second lowest price we have tracked for Labor Day – it is within $5 of the Amazon all-time low. However, Xbox gamers can score this one down at $19.99 Prime shipped in physical condition, to land within $2 of the Amazon all-time low for the Series X|S edition. With Sonic Superstars, SEGA takes gamers back to the fast-paced 2D side-scrolling experience Sonic was meant to be enjoyed in, alongside 4-playable characters, a whole new story, and with both co-op and multiplayer action at the ready.

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Switch game pre-orders:

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Score new game releases at QVC – $30 off titles of $60 with code WELCOME30

