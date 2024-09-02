Stack discounts and save 45% on LISEN’s metal iPad or iPhone arm at $16.50 Prime shipped

Drop by the official LISEN storefront over at Amazon to find its Metal Smartphone/Tablet Arm for $16.49 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped and code 45GMV4SH is applied during checkout. Don’t have Prime? To avoid paying shipping fees, check out with $35 or more. Usually priced at $30, today’s deal delivers more than $13 in savings. This discount works out to 45% off and marks a new all-time low. Learn more about this arm down below.

If you own an iPad, this is your chance to comfortably use it as a second screen. While there are several apps for Windows that do this, macOS has the feature built right in. It’s called Sidcar. Using it feels sort of like magic, and the only difficult part is dialing in the proper viewing angle for your iPad. Thankfully, this metal arm is ready and waiting. A majority of the mount is comprised of metal, giving this offering a more premium look and feel. With four joints and six adjustable nodes, you’ll be able to dial in just about any angle or orientation. Unlike many others, this model also comes with a smaller smartphone clamp, as well.

Prop up and refuel your iPhone with Belkin’s 2024 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand. It also replenishes your Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods at $119 shipped. Oh, and let’s not forget that UGREEN’s elegant magnetic stand for iPad is down to a new $50 low.

LISEN Metal Smartphone/Tablet Arm features:

Upgraded aviation alloy holder and pro stable: the ipad holder for bed is made of German imported carbon steel and has been carefully polished 10,000+ times, which increases stability by 500%. The tablet holder for Desk has a professional anti-shock spring, which makes it more resistant to vibrations, is more stable and prevents sagging compared to conventional gooseneck kindle stand for bed

10 x flexible and all angles: the first tablet holder table with 4 joints, which can be fully adjusted and rotated 360 degrees. With 6 adjustable knots, the tablet Stand for desk table can be adjusted to keep your device exactly where you want it. All kinds of ways to move it, flexible for any phone/tablet ipad kindle you want to use in it

