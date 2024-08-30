Elevate your iPad experience with UGREEN’s magnetic stand at new $50 low (Reg. $80)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is offering its magnetic iPad stand for $49.99 shipped. This particular model has been fetching $80 in recent months. It dropped to the $60 mark earlier this month before jumping back up to $70, but today’s deal knocks it down to $50. It’s currently fetching $5 less than our previous mention from earlier this month, marking a new all-time Amazon low. Head below for more details on its features and compatible iPad models.

This particular magnetic iPad stand is compatible with the new 13-inch M2 iPad Air and the older 3rd to 6th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The new M4 iPad Pro, sadly, is not compatible since Apple changed the magnetic layout around the back. Those with one of the aforementioned iPad models, however, can take full advantage of this stand to elevate their iPad experience. You can magnetically attach your iPad to this stand and simply pair a keyboard and mouse for a full working setup. It’ll go nicely with your iPad or other Apple gear in your setup thanks to its aluminum construction. It also has two adjustable hinges and a swiveling base, making it more versatile than other iPad stands.

Folks who are looking for a phone stand instead can snag a 2-pack of OMOTON’s foldable smartphone holder for just $8 today, down from its usual price of $16. This particular stand also comes with a rotating metal base and adjustable hinges, and it’s compatible with a variety of smartphones.

UGREEN Magnetic iPad Stand features:

iPad Pro Compatibility: Designed specifically for the iPad Pro 12.9, the Magnetic iPad Stand ensures a perfect fit and secure hold for your device.

Strong Magnetic Connection: Enjoy a worry-free, hands-free experience with a secure magnetic connection that holds your iPad Pro firmly in place. Case removal is recommended for best results.

Adjustable Design: The UGREEN iPad stand features adjustable hinges for easy switching between portrait and landscape mode, as well as height adjustments. Perfect for drawing, working, and gaming.

