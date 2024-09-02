Logitech’s MX Master 3S mouse down to one of the best prices at $85 for Labor Day

Karthik Iyer -
Amazonmac accessoriesLogitech
Reg. $100 $85
Person using a Logitech MX Master 3S mouse.

As a part of its ongoing Labor Day sale, Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Master 3S in white for $84.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $100 price tag, marking a rare chance to snag it at one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it. Today’s $15 discount is the second-best price we have tracked so far this year, and it is also within $2 of its all-time low from last year. Head below for more details.

The Logitech MX Master 3S features an 8,000 DPI sensor in a popular ergonomic form factor and it comes with silent switches to signify the 3S naming scheme. This particular mouse works well with both Macs and Windows PCs over a Bluetooth connection and lasts for up to 70 hours on a single charge. It offers USB-C charging, and it also supports other features popular in the MX Master lineup such as “ultrafast” MagSpeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more.

If you’re looking to add something a bit more ergonomic to your setup, then check out Logitech’s Lift Vertical mouse at $59.99 shipped on Amazon, which is the lowest price we have tracked for it. It is known to be more comfortable during prolonged work sessions and is down from its usual price of $70.

Logitech MX Master 3S features:

Logitech MX Master 3S Performance Wireless Mouse Introducing Logitech MX Master 3S – an iconic mouse remastered. Use MX Master 3S cordless computer mouse to work on any surface – even glass – with the upgraded 8000 DPI sensor with customizable sensitivity. MX Master 3S Bluetooth mouse introduces Quiet Clicks – offering the same satisfying feel but with 90% less click noise.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Logitech

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Score Logitech’s popular MX Keys Mini Keyboard fo...
Rare deal drops Logitech’s Wave Keys ergonomic ke...
9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and ne...
HP’s new 2024 Chromebook 14a has never sold for l...
Galaxy Watch 7 hits Amazon low + deals from $254, Galax...
Belkin’s new Apple-certified BoostCharge  USB-C ...
Latest OnePlus Buds 3 with ANC and 44-hr. battery hit $...
Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Watch FE drops to $180 in a...
Load more...
Show More Comments