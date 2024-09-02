Nothing’s 2024 ANC Ear (a) wireless buds with 42-hr. battery and ChatGPT voice action back to $79 low

As part of its Labor Day deals, Amazon is now offering the black model Nothing Ear (a) down at $79 shipped by way of the trusted Essentially-Tech storefront. This set debuted back in April of this year with a $100 list price (despite the $109 you see on Amazon) and is now matching our previous mention at $20 off the going rate. This is on par with the lowest we have tracked since release, coming in at $5 under the price drops we have spotted previously.

Needless to say, the Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds, much like the flagship Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds (they are also still on sale down at $119 from the usual $149), are not your average looking earbuds. The semi-transparent design with see-through stems delivers on a special sort retro-modern vibe you just don’t see from the major headphone and tech brands, and I’m totally here for it.

We said the new Nothing Ear (a) builds “on what was already one of the best series of earbuds in recent memory” alongside some key feature enhancements in our launch coverage.

The sweet aesthetics are notable here, but it’s not all looks. They feature the brand’s smart 45dB active noise cancellation that “automatically checks for noise leakage between the earbud and your ear canal, then applies more noise cancellation to make up for it” alongside the talk mic and up to 42.5 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Then there’s the onboard ChatGPT voice command features users rocking a Nothing handset can make use of too:

Ask, listen and learn from ChatGPT on-the-go. Setup via the Nothing X app. Get the answers you need faster, and at your fingertips. Text, voice or image search right from your home screen (Only on Nothing earbuds when connected to Nothing phones.)

Nothing Ear (a) features:

Powerful 11 mm driver: We’ve made our driver even more compact. With double the power than Ear (2), Ear (a) delivers an even deeper bass performance. The extra space gives sound waves more room to vibrate. With two new vents, airflow is improved inside the bud. For less distortion and richer overall clarity

Smart Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 45 dB,Nothing Ear (a) automatically checks for noise leakage between the earbud and your ear canal, then applies more noise cancellation to make up for it. So you receive the best possible noise cancellation. Happens every time you put them in. So you can go from quiet rooms to busy streets without hearing a thing (other than what’s playing)

Clear Voice Technology: Clear as day. Ear (a) isolates your voice from everyday distractions so calls on-the-go feel like face-to-face conversations. With a new talk mic and extra airway on the stem for wind to pass through, we’ve reduced interference by 60% compared to Ear (2)

