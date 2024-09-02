Score this classic blue and red Q Timex Reissue watch at the $95 Amazon low (49% off)

Amazon is currently offering the 38mm Timex Q Reissue watch for $91.51 shipped. This timepiece with a $189 price tag has been fetching close to $179 in recent months on Amazon. Today’s 49% discount on its price tag, however, knocks it down to $95 to land $1 below its previous all-time of $96 from last month. It’s currently fetching the lowest price we have tracked for it and the same watch is currently fetching a full $189 from the official Timex online store. Head below for more details.

The 38mm Timex Q Reissue watch brings back the essence of the original Diver watch from 1979, complete with a “true-to-the-era” woven stainless-steel bracelet, a rotating top ring, and more. This particular watch is powered by a quartz movement and it features a blue diver-inspired dial with full markers & luminous hands inside a 38mm silver stainless case. Another addition to this Timex Q Reissue is the functional battery hatch at the back, which you can open with just a coin to replace the battery. Other highlights of this Timex watch include a two-toned Pepsi bezel characterized by a half-blue, half-red trim, a day and date window, water resistance up to 50 meters, and more.

Timex 38 mm Q Timex Reissue watch features:

Silver-tone 18mm woven stainless steel bracelet fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Blue diver-inspired dial with full markers & luminous hands; day-date window at 3 o’clock

Silver-tone 38mm stainless steel case with domed acrylic crystal

Rotating blue & red aluminum top ring; ‘True to the Past’ battery hatch on caseback

Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

