Score UGREEN’s adorable Uno 6-in-1 USB-C hub with robot emoji status for just $16 today (New low)

Courtesy of the official UGREEN Amazon storefront, you can now score its Uno 6-in-1 Robot Emoji USB-C for $15.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This particular USB-C hub hit the scene a few weeks back carrying a $27 price tag, but it has been fetching $20 in recent weeks. Today’s 20% discount drops it $2 below our previous mention from last month, marking a new all-time low on Amazon. Head below for more details of this unique USB-C hub.

The UGREEN Uno USB-C hub discounted today features six ports including a USB-C with 100W PD output along with two more USB-C and dual USB-A ports, each with 10Gb/s throughput for file transfer. Notably, this hub also has an HDMI port which is capable of transmitting a 4K signal at 60fps, so you pretty much get all the essential ports for your MacBook or Windows laptop with this hub. The highlight of this USB-C hub, however, is the built-in display with four smart status robot emojis that change depending on the port being used.

If you like this Uno USB-C hub, then you might be interested in snagging the brand’s new 100W Uno Nexode Robot Charger as well. It’s priced at $70 and sports a smart display with status emojis like the Uno USB-C hub.

UGREEN Uno 6-in-1 Robot Emoji USB-C Hub features:

Groovy Robot Design: 6-in-1 Uno usb c hub features four smart status emojis. Unleash more potential from your laptop’s USB-C port with two 10 Gbps USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two 10 Gbps USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 4K@60Hz HDMI, PD100W.

Start the USB 3.2 Era: Transfer files, movies and photos at speeds up to 10 Gbps via the USB-C data port and dual USB-A ports. The C port marked with 10Gbps can only be used for data transmission, and does not support video output.

4K@60Hz Immersive Display: Simply connect to an external monitor via the 4K HDMI port of the USB C hub multiport adapter to see all in sharp and glorious detail.Pls ensure that your device supports video output via the usb c port.

