Score UGREEN’s adorable Uno 6-in-1 USB-C hub with robot emoji status for just $16 today (New low)

Karthik Iyer -
Amazonmac accessoriesUGREEN
New low $16
Image showing UGREEN's Uno 6-in-1 USB-C hub next to a MacBook and iPhone.

Courtesy of the official UGREEN Amazon storefront, you can now score its Uno 6-in-1 Robot Emoji USB-C for $15.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This particular USB-C hub hit the scene a few weeks back carrying a $27 price tag, but it has been fetching $20 in recent weeks. Today’s 20% discount drops it $2 below our previous mention from last month, marking a new all-time low on Amazon. Head below for more details of this unique USB-C hub.

The UGREEN Uno USB-C hub discounted today features six ports including a USB-C with 100W PD output along with two more USB-C and dual USB-A ports, each with 10Gb/s throughput for file transfer. Notably, this hub also has an HDMI port which is capable of transmitting a 4K signal at 60fps, so you pretty much get all the essential ports for your MacBook or Windows laptop with this hub. The highlight of this USB-C hub, however, is the built-in display with four smart status robot emojis that change depending on the port being used.

If you like this Uno USB-C hub, then you might be interested in snagging the brand’s new 100W Uno Nexode Robot Charger as well. It’s priced at $70 and sports a smart display with status emojis like the Uno USB-C hub.

UGREEN Uno 6-in-1 Robot Emoji USB-C Hub features:

  • Groovy Robot Design: 6-in-1 Uno usb c hub features four smart status emojis. Unleash more potential from your laptop’s USB-C port with two 10 Gbps USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two 10 Gbps USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 4K@60Hz HDMI, PD100W.
  • Start the USB 3.2 Era: Transfer files, movies and photos at speeds up to 10 Gbps via the USB-C data port and dual USB-A ports. The C port marked with 10Gbps can only be used for data transmission, and does not support video output.
  • 4K@60Hz Immersive Display: Simply connect to an external monitor via the 4K HDMI port of the USB C hub multiport adapter to see all in sharp and glorious detail.Pls ensure that your device supports video output via the usb c port.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
UGREEN

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
UGREEN’s new USB-C robot charger isn’t just...
Anker’s 6-in-1 hub for Steam Deck, ROG Ally, more...
UGREEN’s versatile micro/SD card reader works wit...
Don’t miss Baseus’ 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Sta...
Save up to 46% off Anker’s camping and home backu...
Labor Day Android game and app price drops: SOULVARS, B...
Here’s our top 10 favorite Labor Day deals you ca...
Best price ever hits Samsung’s new Snapdragon X Elit...
Load more...
Show More Comments