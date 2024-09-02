A mere $9 Prime shipped will score VOLTME’s 35W dual USB-C wall charger (48% off)

The official VOLTME storefront at Amazon is now offering its 35W Dual USB-C Wall Charger for $8.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership can still score free shipping when they check out with at least $35 in their cart. Usually going for between $17-$18, today’s markdown takes a notable 48% off. While we have seen it fall between $6-$7 before, discounts that low are rare at best, so this is about as good as it gets otherwise. Learn more about this wall charger down below.

This wall charger wields two USB-C ports and is ready to dish out a total of 35W, whether it be from a single port or split between both. That’s enough power to quickly replenish a couple of smartphones, or something like an iPad or MacBook Air. Best of all, it uses GaN III technology to shrink this plug down to a size that VOLTME claims “is 63% smaller than the original MacBook Air charger.” Bear in mind that the Apple charger referenced there only has one port instead of two, as well.

Pair today’s purchase with a couple of Anker’s braided 6-foot 60W USB-C cables at just $5.50. Dishing out 45% in savings, you’re looking at a price of only $2.75 per cable. Here at 9to5Toys, we consider Anker to be among the best in the business as well, making this price point even more notable. And for the folks that would like to incorporate more MagSafe charging into their setup, Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger is down to $29.

VOLTME 35W Dual USB-C Wall Charger features:

VOLTME 35W USB-C Wall charger with dual USB-C port, each output provides 18w of charging power to fast charge 2 devices like your iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 to 55% within 30 mins at the same time. Unleash lightning fast charging capabilities – a remarkable 2X faster than using the original charger.

VOLTME 35W iPhone fast charger is equipped with GaN III, matches the current as your device’s needs automatically, and provides current regulation, temp control, and short-circuit protection to ensure safe charging.

VOLTME Dual USB-C charger block is 63% smaller than the original MacBook Air charger. Boasts an ultra-compact, lightweight design with foldable prongs for ultimate portability. The durable ABS casing and high-quality components ensure protection against scrapes, bumps, and drops.

