Stay cozy in the cooler months with Walker Edison’s Griffith Fireplace TV Stand at $202.50 low (Save 40%)

Drop by Amazon and you’ll find the Walker Edison Griffith Double-Glass Door Fireplace TV Stand for $202.50 shipped once the on-page $94.50 off coupon has been clipped. Regularly sold for between $337-$338, you’re looking at a markdown paired with a coupon that slashes a total of $135 off. Quick math tells us that folks picking this up will cash in on 40% in savings. Even better, today’s deal beats the all-time low by more than $10. Continue reading to find out more about this TV stand.

Spanning roughly 26.5 by 16 by 52 inches, this spacious TV stand provides plenty of space for storage while also offering up a built-in fireplace. The surface up top can support up to 150 pounds and each of its two adjustable shelves on the inside are ready for up to 30 pounds of weight. You’ll also find a couple of cable management ports along the back, so you can easily run power to game consoles, streaming media players, and more. Once plugged in to a standard AC outlet and turned on, the electric 4,600 BTU fireplace can crank out enough heat to warm up a 400-square-foot space.

As usual, our home goods guide is full of great deals like the one above. For instance, we just spotted Joseph Joseph’s top-tier stainless steel expandable dish-drying rack at $66. You’d generally need to set aside $90, so you’re looking at $24 off. Another notable markdown worth checking out is this ergonomic office chair at $100 shipped.

Walker Edison Griffith Double-Glass Door Fireplace TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 26.5” H x 15.75” D x 52” L, Storage cabinet: 19” H x 12.625” D x 14.375” L, Removable fireplace insert: 19.25” H 15.75” D x 18” L

Top surface supports up to 150 Ibs. and 2 adjustable shelves support up to 30 Ibs. each

Supports TVs up to 58” and includes 2 cord management ports that keep cables tidy

Fireplace display and heat can be operated individually and heat up to 400 sq. ft. (4600 BTU)

Plug-in fireplace; no electrician required

