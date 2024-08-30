Joseph Joseph’s top-tier stainless steel expandable dish-drying rack hits new $66 low (Reg. $90)

Over at Amazon you can currently score the Joseph Joseph Extend Max Steel Expanding Dish-Drying Rack for $65.98 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. With a regular price of $90, today’s offer takes an impressive $24 off. This works out to a notable 27% discount, which is the biggest one we’ve tracked to date. For comparison, until now the lowest offer we have seen fell between the $73-$74 range. Learn more about this premium dish rack down below.

When it comes to dish racks, a large majority of them are utilitarian, and frankly put, ugly. Joseph Joseph changes that though with by swapping out low-grade materials for stainless steel and features an expandable base that can hold more items when the need arises. You’ll also find a utensil pot with knife slots to keep things safe and tidy looking. Other features include an integrated spout to channel water into the sink in addition to non-slip feet to keep it locked in place during use.

While you’re at it, why not upgrade your bathroom setup as well? Right now you can score Waterpik’s Aquarius water flosser down at $60. Usually sold for $100, you’re looking at a 40% discount that is ripe for the picking. Oh, and don’t forget to scoop up one of Govee’s E-Ink smart hygrometers at $10 Prime shipped.

Joseph Joseph Extend Max Steel Expanding Dish-Drying Rack features:

Designed to hold large cookware items in addition to plates, bowls and cutlery

Extends to hold more items when needed – compact when closed

Draining spout can be set to three different positions

Raised ribs prevent water being trapped under glasses and bowls

Large cutlery drainer with knife slots

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!