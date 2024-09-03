This 30W Anker charger doubles as a 5K power bank with built-in USB-C cable at $30 Prime shipped

Prime members can head to the official Anker storefront on Amazon to score its Power Bank USB-C Charger Block in black for $29.99 shipped. This is regularly a $40 charger, which is now down $10 for Prime members. This is one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it and is within $5 of its all-time low on Amazon. You can also get this in White, Pink, Violet, and Blue, but they’re all fetching a slightly higher $32 price with a 20% off on-page coupon. Head below for more details to find out what makes it a solid addition to your EDC.

This Anker charging block is essentially a 30W USB-C charger which comes with a foldable AC plug and a built-in USB-C cable. You also get an additional USB-C port on it, meaning you can charge two devices simultaneously with this charger. The best thing about this particular charging block, however, is the fact that it also doubles up as a power bank with a 5,000mAh battery. You can simply fold the AC plug and throw this into your everyday carry. The built-in USB-C cable will save you the hassle of carrying a separate cable if you only want to charge a single device, and it can deliver up to 22.5W output to charge smartphones or accessories.

If you’d rather get your hands on a power bank with beefier battery then check out Anker’s new 10,000mAh battery pack at $24. It also comes with a built-in USB-C cable and is down from its usual price of $30.

Anker Power Bank USB-C Charger Block features:

3-in-1 Charging Innovation: Seamlessly transition between devices with a versatile USB-C port, an integrated USB-C cable, and a foldable AC plug, catering to the dynamic demands of your digital life.

Hands-Free, Hassle-Free: Merge the convenience of charging and carrying into one with a sleek, built-in USB-C cable design that keeps your gear light and ready for action.

Two-Way Fast Charging: Plug in for a 30W charge to power your devices quickly, or switch to battery mode for a consistent 22.5W charge, keeping your gadgets energized during your travels.

