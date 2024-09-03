Add the brilliant Braid Anniversary Edition to your Switch library down at $10 today (50% off), more

Alongside some notable price drops on other fun indie experiences you can load up on your Switch, like Ape Out down at $3.75 from the usual $15 and The Messenger at $3.99 from the regular $20, we are also tracking a nice deal on the fantastic Braid Anniversary Edition. Regularly $20, you can add this one to your Switch library down at $9.99 via the eShop. That’s 50% off, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and a generally rare deal. This one features a wonderful time-control mechanic that helps you to solve the game’s many puzzles as you “travel from a city house through a series of interconnected worlds where time behaves strangely, searching for an elusive Princess.” The anniversary edition includes “fully repainted artwork, a new world of puzzles, and seriously in-depth commentary.” 

