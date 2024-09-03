Add the brilliant Braid Anniversary Edition to your Switch library down at $10 today (50% off), more

Alongside some notable price drops on other fun indie experiences you can load up on your Switch, like Ape Out down at $3.75 from the usual $15 and The Messenger at $3.99 from the regular $20, we are also tracking a nice deal on the fantastic Braid Anniversary Edition. Regularly $20, you can add this one to your Switch library down at $9.99 via the eShop. That’s 50% off, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and a generally rare deal. This one features a wonderful time-control mechanic that helps you to solve the game’s many puzzles as you “travel from a city house through a series of interconnected worlds where time behaves strangely, searching for an elusive Princess.” The anniversary edition includes “fully repainted artwork, a new world of puzzles, and seriously in-depth commentary.”
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Disney Classic Games Collection $19.50 (Reg. $27)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Ape Out eShop $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Mario RPG remake $33 (Reg. $60) w/ code MARIO
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition $19 (Reg. up to $60)
- Back-to-School savings on your favorite Ubisoft games 75% off
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
New Switch game pre-orders:
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***Score new game releases at QVC – $30 off titles of $60 with code WELCOME30
- System Shock $30 (Reg. $40)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown$25 (Reg. $50)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- NBEst Buy Ubisoft sale from $15
- Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and more
- Shin Megami Tensei V $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $40)
- ID@Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- Xbox End of Summer Sale up to 70% off
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40)
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
