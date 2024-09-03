Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition with Puffy case and Crayo-Pen stylus down at $230

Amazon is now offering its first cash deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition at $229.99 shipped in both the red and yellow case options. Regularly $270, this is $40 off the going rate and the lowest price we have seen yet. However, the “Kids Edition” is mostly the same Galaxy Tab A9+ you can buy for $180 on Amazon (also $40 off) with the new Samsung Puffy Cover included. That means you can score this same tablet for $180, add the $35 cover, and come out at $215 shipped right now. You’ll have to get the blue case, and there a few difference we will touch on below, but it is a lower price tag.

The standard Galaxy Tab A9+ does not include the S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition comes with he Puffy case alongside a Crayo-Pen stylus that can be stored within the case and some “fun stickers.”

But they are otherwise the same with the 90Hz 11-inch display, a 7,040mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset.

They both also provide access to Samsung Kids – “lets you shape a safer environment for your child to happily explore and connect with the digital world.”

You can get a detailed rundown of the new 2024 Kids Edition over at 9to5Google.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features:

Meet your go to device for on-the-go family fun Galaxy Tab A9+. A bright, engaging 11″ screen is perfect for every family member to do what they love. Whether they’re enjoying a show, unwinding with a game, or catching up on schoolwork or day to day tasks, an upgraded chipset makes every experience feel smooth and easy. You can even open multiple apps at the same time and get all your everyday tasks done quickly. Use it for hours without worrying about power and keep everything you love together with plenty of storage space.

