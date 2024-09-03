Shoot Apple ProRes straight from iPhone 15 to Lexar’s new 4TB 2,000MB/s ARMOR 700 Portable SSD at the $299 low

Over at Amazon, you can now score Lexar’s new 4TB ARMOR 700 Portable SSD in Dark Blue for $299.49 shipped. This 4TB variant debuted a few days ago carrying a $420 price tag, and it just dropped to the $299 mark, landing a massive $121 discount. Today’s deal marks the first post-launch markdown and the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. B&H is offering the same 4TB ARMOR 700 SSD in black for $310 right now. Head below for more details.

The ARMOR 700 is Lexar’s rugged portable SSD that slots in as one of the fastest USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drives with read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. As highlighted in our Tested with 9To5Toys hands-on review, this SSD supports Apple Pro Res recordings, meaning you can shoot up to 4K 60FPS footage with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max directly to the drive. The ARMOR 700 SSD is made to withstand up to 3-meter drops and falls, and it also carries an IP66 rating to protect against both dust and water. Other highlights of the ARMOR 700 portable SSD include 256-bit AES encryption, a bundled USC-C and USB-A all-in-one cable, and more.

This deal on the ARMOR 700 SSD is a part of Lexar’s wider sale with discounts on microSD cards, internal SSDs, and more starting at just $30.

Lexar ARMOR 700 portable SSD features:

Blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 performance of 2000MB/s max read/write speeds for accelerated data transfers

Rated IP66 to protect against both water and dust

Rugged design is built to withstand up to 3-meter drops and falls

Stays cool even at top speeds, so performance is never sacrificed

Includes Lexar DataShield, a 256-bit AES encryption advanced security solution

Compatible with PC, Mac, Android, gaming consoles, iPhone 15 series, and more

Includes both USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables

