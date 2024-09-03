Your vehicle will look as good as new with Worx’s 10-inch Polisher and Buffer at $79 low (Reg. $99)

Over at Amazon you can now find the Worx 20V 10-inch Cordless Polisher & Buffer for $79 shipped. Usually priced at $99, you’re looking at a 20% discount that takes $20 off. Historically speaking, this is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked, making now a solid time to cash in. With this at your side, you’ll make quick work of polishing your vehicle, stainless steel appliances, and much more. Find out additional details about this tool down below.

Using a single 20V battery, this cordless tool from WORX makes 3,000 rotations per minute. It’ll quickly buff and polish a wide variety of surfaces, paving the way for your vehicles and boats to look like they’ve been “professionally detailed.” It features a handle that’s shaped like a steering-wheel, to make it a cinch to control. In the box you’ll find the tool itself, a 20V battery, a charger, and three bonnets.

Yet another way to keep things looking as good as new is with Greenworks’ 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer. We just spotted a substantial 40% price drop from $150, taking it all the way down to $90. This marks a return to the Amazon low we’ve tracked just once before. Finally, be sure to check out our new Tested review of NOCO’s GB40 Boost Plus car battery jump starter.

Worx 10-inch Cordless Polisher and Buffer features:

The orbital action runs at 3000 rpm and will leave you cars, trucks, SUVs, boats, and RVs looking like you got them professionally detailed

Even though it’s powerful and you’ll get auto-shop-quality results, it’s surprisingly easy to use. The steering-wheel style handle gives you good, even control

Microfiber polishing, buffing, and application bonnets are all included in this kit, so you’ll have everything you need to get started

