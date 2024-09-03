Grime won’t stand a chance with Greenworks’ 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer: $90 (Save 40%, Amazon low)

Over at Amazon you can currently find this Greenworks 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, this unit generally goes for $150, leaving you with a substantial $60 in savings. This marks a return to the all-time low, which isn’t too suprising when you consider today’s deal takes 40% off the usual rate. With fall right around the corner, this is a great time to pick up a power washer and tidy everything up. I know I’ll be putting mine to use here shortly. Continue reading to find out more about this unit.

Last year I picked up a power washer like this and couldn’t be happier with my purchase. Each time I use it I find the whole process to be incredibly satisfying as I watch months of outdoor grime get blasted off my patio, pergola, driveway, and the list goes on. It goes far beyond what my hose can pull off, even when using one of those add-on nozzles. This unit sports 1,800 PSI, uses 1.1 gallon of water per minute, and has a 35-foot power cord to help you easily reach and clean up what mess is around the corner.

While not as affordable as the model above, we did recently spot Craftsman’s 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer at $139. It’s slightly more powerful and is made by Craftsman, if that’s a brand you prefer. Finally, for the folks that would rather bring the outdoors inside, be sure to scope out AeroGarden’s Bounty indoor hydroponic garden at $185.

Greenworks 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Greenworks 1800 PSI (1.1 GPM) Electric Pressure Washer

1800 PSI, 1.1GPM

13 Amp universal motor

On-board soap tank. 35 feet power cord with inline GFCI for use on all exterior outlets

Quick connect wand with 15°, 25°, 40°, and soap nozzles

20-Foot high pressure hose on reel

