Dell unleashes XPS 13 laptop with Intel’s brand new Lunar Lake Ultra 7 chip and up to “26-hour” battery life, pre-order now

Intel’s new Lunar Lake 200V laptop processors are now official and Dell is among the first manufacturers to use them in one of its laptops. The company just announced its new XPS 13 laptop powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 2 processors, and it’s now available to pre-order for $1,399.99 shipped at Dell’s online store with deliveries starting on September 24. Head below for more details.

Pre-order Dell’s new XPS 13 with Intel Lunar Lake laptop processors now

The new Dell XPS 13 available to pre-order right now is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V octa-core chip with up to 4.6GHz Max turbo frequency. This particular chipset also comes with Intel’s Arc 140V GPU and 16GB RAM, and Dell is pairing it with a 512GB NVMe SSD. This particular variant of the XPS 13 also sports a 13.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with slim bezels. The highlight of this new chip from Intel is that it is said to be more power efficient than Qualcomm’s Arm-based Snapdragon models, and it also packs an NPU with 48 TOPS to power Microsoft’s Copilot+ features. Other highlights of the new Dell XPS 13 with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor include support for Wi-Fi 7, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a thin and light form factor with an edge-to-edge lattice keyboard, and more.

We expect more variants of the XPS 13 with Intel’s other new Lunar Lake chips to be available at some point in the future, but this one’s looking solid if you want to beat the rush and jump on one of these early.

Pre-order Dell XPS 13 with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor now at $1,399.99.

Dell XPS 13 with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor features:

Crafted with machined (CNC) aluminum and Gorilla ® Glass 3 to deliver a strong, lightweight laptop. The XPS 13 is available in Platinum or Graphite with tone-on-tone finishes for an elegant, minimalistic design.

Glass 3 to deliver a strong, lightweight laptop. The XPS 13 is available in Platinum or Graphite with tone-on-tone finishes for an elegant, minimalistic design. Effortlessly multitask with up to 28W of sustained performance, up to 2TB of storage and faster LPDDR5x memory. The Intel ® Core™ Ultra processors Series 2 deliver a higher performance NPU. Save time for years to come with AI performance enabling experiences like productivity assistance, text & image creation and faster photo or video editing.

Core™ Ultra processors Series 2 deliver a higher performance NPU. Save time for years to come with AI performance enabling experiences like productivity assistance, text & image creation and faster photo or video editing. Crisp visuals with 13.4-inch optional touch InfinityEdge display, up to 2880 x 1800 resolution.

Look and sound your best on video calls with high resolution 1080 FHD 2MP webcam. Intelligent webcam and audio reduce background noise and show crisp detail even in low light.

