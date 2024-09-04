Eliminate ads and trackers with Windscribe VPN, now $79 (Reg. $207)

If you’re watching a Twitch livestream, YouTube how-to video, or simply scrolling through Wirecutter, you’ve likely encountered one very annoying thing: ads. Ads and other pop-ups are incredibly pesky, getting in the way of our content and putting a dent in our online experience. Tired of wasting time clicking out of ads? You can banish ads for good, all while protecting your devices and information, with Windscribe VPN. Secure an unlimited number of devices with Windscribe VPN’s 3-year plan, now on sale for $79 (reg. $207) through September 29.

A VPN that offers a smoother browsing experience

When shopping for VPNs, you should consider how many servers or locations they offer, device compatibility and limits, level of encryption, and other benefits. Here’s what you’ll get with Windscribe VPN’s Pro Plan:

Server locations in 69 countries and 112 cities for optimal connectivity and speed.

Ad- and tracker-blocking for uninterrupted streaming, gaming, and browsing.

Compatibility with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android devices.

Secure, private browsing for an unlimited number of devices.

AES-256 cipher encryption, a strict no-logging policy, and anonymous sign-ups.

Other perks include auto location selection, a double hop proxy for connecting two servers simultaneously, and split tunneling to choose which apps do and don’t use Windscribe. Plus, this VPN can help secure your hotspot connections and block IPs and domains on all your devices, thanks to its R.O.B.E.R.T. feature.

Enjoy a more private and ad-free browsing experience when you get this three-year subscription to Windscribe VPN Pro for $79 (reg. $207). Offer ends September 29 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Windscribe VPN Pro Plan: 3-Yr Subscription

Only $79 at 9to5Toys

StackSocial prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!