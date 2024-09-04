Google’s smart Nest Cam with Floodlight keeps an eye on things day and night at $70 off, now $209

Just after the debut of the new 4th Gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat and joining ongoing all-time lows on the Google’s wireless Nest video doorbells, Amazon and Best Buy are now offering solid discounts on the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight. Regularly $279, you can land one at Amazon or Best Buy for $209 shipped to deliver 25% in savings. This is the second-lowest total we have tracked on Amazon this year, coming within $10 of the 2024 low there.

We should also mention that Best Buy is also offering “excellent” condition open-box units for this outdoor camera down at $109.99 shipped right now. These units ship with the full 1-year warranty as well.

You’re looking at Google’s latest outdoor smart security camera, complete with the onboard floodlight setup. It, as you would expect, delivers 24/7 1080p HDR live video feeds to your smart devices with night vision and 3 hours of free event video history so you can “see what you missed” – even if the Wi-Fi goes down or there’s a power outage, “Nest Cam will store up to an hour of recorded events.”

With no subscription required, this model has “built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app.”

You can also use the Google Home app to adjust the brightness of the two built-in floodlights, schedule when you want them to turn on and off, and leverage two-way talk when the need arises.

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight features:

Nest Cam with floodlight has built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app[1], no subscription required

Easily check in from anywhere 24/7 with 1080p HDR video[1] with night vision; see what you missed with 3 hours of free event video history[2], or add a Nest Aware Plus subscription for 10 days of 24/7 recording and 60 days of event video history[3]

If your Wi-Fi goes down or there’s a power outage, Nest Cam will store up to an hour of recorded events so you can see what you missed[4]

Nest Cam with floodlight detects more than just motion; it automatically lights up when there’s important activity and it can even detect familiar faces with a Nest Aware subscription[3,5], so you know who’s coming and going

