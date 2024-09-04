Google’s smart Nest Cam with Floodlight keeps an eye on things day and night at $70 off, now $209

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeGoogle
$70 off $209
Google Nest Cam with Floodlight

Just after the debut of the new 4th Gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat and joining ongoing all-time lows on the Google’s wireless Nest video doorbells, Amazon and Best Buy are now offering solid discounts on the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight. Regularly $279, you can land one at Amazon or Best Buy for $209 shipped to deliver 25% in savings. This is the second-lowest total we have tracked on Amazon this year, coming within $10 of the 2024 low there. 

We should also mention that Best Buy is also offering “excellent” condition open-box units for this outdoor camera down at $109.99 shipped right now. These units ship with the full 1-year warranty as well. 

You’re looking at Google’s latest outdoor smart security camera, complete with the onboard floodlight setup. It, as you would expect, delivers 24/7 1080p HDR live video feeds to your smart devices with night vision and 3 hours of free event video history so you can “see what you missed” – even if the Wi-Fi goes down or there’s a power outage, “Nest Cam will store up to an hour of recorded events.”

With no subscription required, this model has “built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app.”

You can also use the Google Home app to adjust the brightness of the two built-in floodlights, schedule when you want them to turn on and off, and leverage two-way talk when the need arises. 

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight features:

  • Nest Cam with floodlight has built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app[1], no subscription required
  • Easily check in from anywhere 24/7 with 1080p HDR video[1] with night vision; see what you missed with 3 hours of free event video history[2], or add a Nest Aware Plus subscription for 10 days of 24/7 recording and 60 days of event video history[3]
  • If your Wi-Fi goes down or there’s a power outage, Nest Cam will store up to an hour of recorded events so you can see what you missed[4]
  • Nest Cam with floodlight detects more than just motion; it automatically lights up when there’s important activity and it can even detect familiar faces with a Nest Aware subscription[3,5], so you know who’s coming and going

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Google

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Act fast! Amazon is offering 47% off Govee’s Siri...
Google’s wireless Nest video doorbells are starti...
Just $8 gets you ESR’s vegan leather 3-card MagSa...
Score $255 in FREE gear with Lectric’s impressive...
This portable tire inflator with flashlight doubles as ...
This Anker 7-in-1 100W USB-C hub with dual HDMI is a mu...
Less than $12 scores this rotating 7-in-1 USB-C power e...
Baseus tackles MagSafe and 30W USB-C charging with its ...
Load more...
Show More Comments