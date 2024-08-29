Google’s wireless Nest video doorbells are starting at $100 Amazon lows right now (Reg. $180)

Justin Kahn -
$80 off From $100

Just after the reveal of the new Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) that is now available for purchase at $280, deals on the rest of the existing Nest smart home lineup have started to hit including the wireless Google Nest Doorbell (Battery). While the Snow white model has now dropped back down to the $99.99 shipped Amazon all-time low, we are also tracking the darker Ash and Ivy as well as lighter Linen colorways down at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $80 off on the white model and $50 off on the others – these three are now within $10 of the Amazon low. 

The Google Nest Doorbell is very much what it sounds like, an intelligent video doorbell solution that keeps an eye on your front porch integrated into the rest of your Nest setup. This is the Battery model we are featuring on sale here today – you don’t have to worry about wiring it into your existing doorbell setup (no electrical expertise needed). 

The attractive, minimalist design not only looks great on your front stoop, but also provides 24/7 live views alongside HDR visuals with night vision and two-way talk so you can answer the door without opening it. Another nice feature on the Nest doorbells is the ability to “store up to 1 hour of recorded events so you can see what you missed.” Just remember, the Nest Doorbell requires the Google Home app and a free Google account (not the Nest app).

Hit up our hands-on review for more details and then head over to our smart home hub for more deals:

Google Nest Wi-Fi Video Doorbell features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.₁ Get built-in intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, and 3 hours of event video history. Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus.₂ And manage your doorbell easily using the Google Home app. 

