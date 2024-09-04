Hisense’s new 144Hz Google CanvasTV with AirPlay undercuts The Frame, first deals live at up to $200 off

We have been featuring the Samsung Frame TVs for years, but there’s no denying how pricey they can be. Hisense debuted its own version of the picture frame-style smart TV this year known as the CanvasTV and the first deals are arriving at Amazon. You can now land the 55-inch smart S7 Google CanvasTV down at $899 shipped and the 65-inch model at $1,099.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 and $1,300 respectively, both models are now matched at Best Buy to deliver the lowest prices we can find and new Amazon all-time lows. Just for a quick comparison, a 2024 55-inch The Frame from Samsung carries a $1,500 list price and a $1,200 sale price right now.

They are, at a glance, very much like the Samsung models. A smart TV neatly hidden into a picture frame-style bezel with an art mode to display gorgeous imagery between shows and movies in order to blend nicely into your home decor.

Where they differ is with the 144Hz Hisense refresh rates we have come to love alongside a system that runs on the Google TV platform. The “hi-matte” display supports Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Amazon Alexa gear alongside Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), Apple AirPlay, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

If you would prefer to stick with the higher-end 2024 Samsung The Frame models, we are still tracking up to $1,800 in savings across a number of models and sizes as part of the hangover Labor Day deals. Scope them out right here.

Hisense S7 Smart Google CanvasTV features:

Put your personal style on display! Transform your living room into an art gallery with the CanvasTV from Hisense. Showcase works of art when your TV isn’t in use—you can either choose from our collection of iconic masterpieces or upload your own. See the perfect picture, no matter the ambient lighting, with no glare, thanks to the Hi-Matte Display. Hang your TV flat against the wall like a painting, in part to our UltraSlim Wall Mount. Experience the magic of a screen that senses your presence and saves you energy by only powering on when you’re nearby.

