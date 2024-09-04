Just $8 gets you ESR’s vegan leather 3-card MagSafe wallet for your iPhone today

We are now tracking a deal that drops ESR’s Magnetic Wallet in black for iPhones to $7.79 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page 10% coupon and enter code O75BZW9D at checkout. Folks without Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This particular MagSafe wallet has fetched as much as $16 this year, but it dropped to the $13 mark a few weeks back. By stacking today’s on-page coupon and the promo code, however, you can snag one of these for just $8 right now, making it one of the least pricey MagSafe models from a brand we feature a lot around here. Head below for more details.

This ESR MagSafe Wallet is made out of vegan leather and it can hold as many as three cards. It also has a finger loop that lets you secure the phone with a good grip while holding it. This MagSafe wallet sits firmly in place at the back of your phone, and ESR says the magnetic lock on this is “more than 2.5x stronger than the official MagSafe wallet.”

The wallet featured here, by the way, is not the only MagSafe gear that is discounted today and you can also snag Baseus’ 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank for $27.50, down from its usual price of $46. More MagSafe accessories, chargers, and other gear are waiting for you over at our smartphone accessories hub, so be sure to check them out.

ESR Magnetic Wallet for iPhones features:

Compatibility: only compatible with iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, official magnetic cases, and ESR HaloLock cases; not compatible with iPhone 13/12 mini

Stronger Magnetic Lock: the ESR magnetic phone case with 3,000 g of holding force is 275% stronger than the official brand to ensure that your wallet stand stays securely locked on

Secure Grip: finger loop on the back gives you a comfortably better grip on the go, and quickly folds flat when you’re ready to pocket your phone

Instant Card Access: get the card you need when you need it without having to detach your wallet by simply inserting your finger into the specially designed bottom cutout





FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!