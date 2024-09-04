Baseus tackles MagSafe and 30W USB-C charging with its 10,000mAh power bank at $27.50 (Save 40%)

Simon Walsh -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBaseus
40% off $27.50

Courtesy of the official Baseus storefront over at Amazon, you can now find the brand’s 10,000mAh 30W MagSafe Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable for $27.59 shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. Usually $46, the aforementioned coupon offers up more than $18 in savings. With that much of discount, it shouldn’t be a shock that we’re looking at a new all-time low. Until now, the best we had seen was in the $32-$33 price range. Learn more about this power bank in the details below.

It doesn’t matter if you’re rocking an iPhone or an Android device with a MagSafe-compatible case, there’s no arguing that MagSafe power banks are incredibly convenient. The only real downside is a slower charging speed when compared with a wired experience. Thankfully, Baseus is here to save the day with a design that offers both options. Not only can it attach to your device via MagSafe, but it also features a built-in USB-C cable to deliver up to 30W of power to Type-C devices. This cable can also be used as an input to refuel this power bank.

Looking for more MagSafe-compatible accessories? Well, yesterday we spotted Belkin’s official 15W BoostCharge Pro MagSafe Car Charger Mount at $75. This rare offer takes 25% off, making now a great time to cash in on a more premium solution from Belkin. Finally, be sure to check out Anker’s 30W wall charger and 5K power bank at $30.

Baseus 10,000mAh 30W MagSafe Power Bank features:

  • Baseus magsafe power bank features 30W Power Delivery high-speed charging. It can charge your iPhone 15 to 55% / Samsung S23+ to 62% / Pixel 6 to 49% in 30 minutes using the built-in USB-C cable.
  • In addition to magnetic charging, Baseus portable iPhone charger also provides USB-C wired charging. When your phone is low on power and needs to be recharged urgently, using the built-in USB-C cable to quickly charge is the best solution.
  • Forgot to bring the charging cable and cannot charge the power bank? Is the cable too long and unsightly? The built-in cable on this Baseus battery bank perfectly solves your troubles. It provides 18W fast recharging and can fully charge the portable charger in about 2 hrs.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Baseus

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

Beloved AeroPress coffee maker has now dropped 25%, sco...
Go quick! Dell’s new Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC...
Save up to 50% on Nomad’s Horween Leather AirTag ...
Hands-on: GoPro Hero13 Black is all about the accessori...
MagSafe charging stands don’t have to be pricey, ...
Just $8 gets you ESR’s vegan leather 3-card MagSa...
Score $255 in FREE gear with Lectric’s impressive...
This portable tire inflator with flashlight doubles as ...
Load more...
Show More Comments