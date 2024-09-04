Baseus tackles MagSafe and 30W USB-C charging with its 10,000mAh power bank at $27.50 (Save 40%)

Courtesy of the official Baseus storefront over at Amazon, you can now find the brand’s 10,000mAh 30W MagSafe Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable for $27.59 shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. Usually $46, the aforementioned coupon offers up more than $18 in savings. With that much of discount, it shouldn’t be a shock that we’re looking at a new all-time low. Until now, the best we had seen was in the $32-$33 price range. Learn more about this power bank in the details below.

It doesn’t matter if you’re rocking an iPhone or an Android device with a MagSafe-compatible case, there’s no arguing that MagSafe power banks are incredibly convenient. The only real downside is a slower charging speed when compared with a wired experience. Thankfully, Baseus is here to save the day with a design that offers both options. Not only can it attach to your device via MagSafe, but it also features a built-in USB-C cable to deliver up to 30W of power to Type-C devices. This cable can also be used as an input to refuel this power bank.

Looking for more MagSafe-compatible accessories? Well, yesterday we spotted Belkin’s official 15W BoostCharge Pro MagSafe Car Charger Mount at $75. This rare offer takes 25% off, making now a great time to cash in on a more premium solution from Belkin. Finally, be sure to check out Anker’s 30W wall charger and 5K power bank at $30.

Baseus 10,000mAh 30W MagSafe Power Bank features:

Baseus magsafe power bank features 30W Power Delivery high-speed charging. It can charge your iPhone 15 to 55% / Samsung S23+ to 62% / Pixel 6 to 49% in 30 minutes using the built-in USB-C cable.

In addition to magnetic charging, Baseus portable iPhone charger also provides USB-C wired charging. When your phone is low on power and needs to be recharged urgently, using the built-in USB-C cable to quickly charge is the best solution.

Forgot to bring the charging cable and cannot charge the power bank? Is the cable too long and unsightly? The built-in cable on this Baseus battery bank perfectly solves your troubles. It provides 18W fast recharging and can fully charge the portable charger in about 2 hrs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!