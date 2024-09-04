MagSafe charging stands don’t have to be pricey, Anker’s 2-in-1 15W Qi2 model is now $37.50

Anker new MagGo 2-in-1 Qi2 15W MagSafe charging stand

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 2024 upgraded 2-in-1 Qi2 15W MagGo charging stand starting at $37.50 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Ready for iPhone 12 through, presumably, 16 as well as a Android devices with a proper MagSafe case in place, this is a regularly $50 charging stand that is now seeing a solid 25% price drop. It comes within $1.50 of the lowest we have tracked and delivers one of the best values you’ll find from a trusted brand in the 15W 2-in-1 stand space. 

Anker just about always delivers some serious value on is tech accessories. Very rarely is it not incredibly competitive in just about every product vertical you’ll find its gear in, and today’s deal exemplifies this perfectly.

This is a simple and minimalist charging stand that can juice up your smartphone up top and your AirPods (or other wireless earbuds, or a second handset, or any other Qi-enabled gear for that matter) atop the base.

But for under $40, the real value here comes by way of Qi2 power. What was once locked behind pricey pay walls with official 15W MagSafe action (at least when it comes to stands like this), is available at a more than accessible price with the max 15W of power emanating through the main magnetic charging pad. Nice. 

It also ships with a 5-foot USB-C cable and a 2-year warranty too. 

Anker 2-in-1 Qi2 15W MagGo charging stand features:

  • Fast, Efficient 15W Charging: Charge your iPhone 15 Pro up to 25% in just 21 minutes with this MagSafe-compatible 15W fast charger.
  • Charge 2 Devices at Once: Enjoy the convenience and time-saving benefits of charging both your phone and earbuds at once.
  • Find Your Perfect Charging Angle: Adjust your charging angle freely, thanks to the 45° vertical and 360° horizontal rotation capabilities.
  • Stay Informed with Dual LEDs: Features two LED lights that distinctly indicate the charging status of your phone and earbuds—no more guessing!

