This portable tire inflator with flashlight doubles as an 8,100mAh power bank for just $40 today (50% off)

Courtesy of the official LISEN storefront on Amazon, you can now score its portable tire inflator for $39.99 shipped. That’s straight up a $40 discount on a portable air compressor which regularly fetches $80. You’re essentially looking at a 50% discount on this useful gadget today that’s $15 cheaper than its previous all-time low on Amazon, marking the lowest price we can find. Head below for more details and find out what makes this a versatile and a must-have gadget in your car.

This cordless portable tire inflator can inflate up to 5 tires from 0 to 36 PSI without any additional power thanks to its 8,100mAh battery. It takes about 5 minutes to inflate a flat tire, whereas it’ll top up an already inflated tire with just a low pressure (25-36PSI) in just a minute. Notably, you can also use the included 12V DC power cord to inflate as many tires as you want without worrying about power. This LISEN tire inflator has an auto shut-off feature to prevent the risk of over-inflating, and you can use it by selecting one of five preset modes for car, motorcycle, bike, ball, and manual. What’s also great about this inflator is that it comes with a built-in flashlight to help you see in the dark, and it can also double as a power bank to charge your electronics using the included USB-C cable. Other highlights of this tire inflator include a built-in LCD to show the current and preset pressure, a compact form factor, and more.

If you are looking for more gear to help you maintain your car, then check out Greenworks’ 1,800 PSI electric pressure washer at $90. It sports 1,800 PSI and has a 35-foot power cord, and it’s down from its usual price of $150 right now.

LISEN portable tire inflator features:

Our top-tier car tire inflator is equipped with an 8100mAh battery coupled with a 12V DC power cord, ensuring you’ll never be halted by a power outage. Delivering 35% more power than typical tire inflators, it can pump up 4-5 tires from 0 to 36 PSI or 20 tires from 26 to 36 PSI. With an expanded battery life and additional corded power, it’s poised to meet all your daily and emergency inflation requirements anytime, anywhere.

The cordless portable tire inflator equipped with 24mm cylinder volunme & 21000rpm stronger motor which delivers a 40% longer service life and provide maximum pressure of 150PSI 4X faster inflation and airflow of 40L/Min! Just 1 min to refill car tire in daily situation (25-36PSI) or 5 mins to refill car tire (0-36PSI). (Data base on a flat standard tire 185/65/R15)

The air compressor is equipped with a large LCD screen that simultaneously displays the current and preset pressure. Monitor tire pressure in real time with intuitive readouts and easy inflation, Plus, the buttons are also designed with LED lights, perfect resolve the market’s problem of vision problems when inflated at night or when exposed to glare of sun. Super bright LED with 2 lighting modes (Bright & Flash)

