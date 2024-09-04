New Soundblade desktop soundbar with sub falls back to $150 all-time low

Update: This deal is live once again. Details below in original post.

The official BlueAnt Soundblade Amazon storefront has now brought back the Prime Day all-time low on its sleek new under-monitor soundbar. After making its initial debut at CES 2024 this year, the regularly $200 Soundblade has now returned to the $149.99 shipped all-time low. That includes both the black and white model as well as the more colorful ones made to match with Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac (it too is back at the Prime Day deal price).

The sleek desktop audio unit pulls double duty as both a monitor riser and a desktop soundbar. It lands underneath your display with 120 watts of “thundering audio and deep bass, crystal-clear dialogue, rich music, and dynamic sound effects.” Despite the slender footprint, it packs in an 80mm neodymium subwoofer with two neodymium drivers, dual voice coils, and single cone racetrack drivers designed to provide a more cinematic experience on your desktop water you’re gaming gaming, watching YouTube, or streaming movies.

BlueAnt’s Soundblade features one-touch control on the unit alongside the included remote control to flip between sources and more – it’s rated for compatibility with PC, Mac, PS5, and PS4 and more right out of the box with Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, and an auxiliary connection.

Get a closer look right here in our launch coverage

BlueAnt Soundblade Under Monitor Soundbar features:

